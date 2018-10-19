Send a Susi Q Senior to the Prom
Age Well Senior Services invites community members to purchase a ticket for a Laguna Beach senior to attend the Annual Age Well Seniors’ Prom fundraiser that benefits Meals on Wheels.
Through their 10 senior centers, Age Well, located in Laguna Hills, is an Orange County nonprofit provider of health and wellness classes and a broad spectrum of activities, seminars and educational classes in addition to transportation to medical appointments and in-home case management.
“We are delighted to celebrate our 29th Annual Seniors’ Prom,” said Age Well’s CEO Steven Moyer. The “Harvest Moon” prom will include dinner and raffle prizes and the crowning of the oldest woman and man as the prom’s queen and king. The Side Street Strutters will play Big Band music for Swing dancing.
The prom takes place from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4, at the Irvine Marriott, 18000 Von Karman Avenue. Tickets are $55 each. Call 949-855-8033 to purchase tickets for seniors. Free transportation is available from designated Age Well senior centers.
Gelson’s to Host Tasting Event
Gelson’s will host free holiday meal tastings on two Saturdays, Nov. 3 and 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at both Laguna Beach stores.
Items to sample will include roasted turkey and gravy, glazed ham, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, yam soufflé and mashed potatoes. Guests are also invited to check out the Gelson’s baby potato bar for a variety of mini-spuds.
A complete meal and a la carte menu is available at gelsons.com.
Waste Management to Recycle Pumpkins
The city’s waste hauler is inviting residents to put unwanted pumpkins in their green waste bins, along with their leaves and grass clippings. Residents should remove candles, glow sticks and any other decorations from their pumpkins before disposing of them.
Village Laguna Meeting Set for Monday
Village Laguna will host a meeting on Monday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship. Audrey Prosser and David Raber will speak about the Liberate Laguna PAC.
City, PMMC Update Lift Station to Meet Growing Demand
The city’s water quality department and the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) collaborated to upgrade the wastewater pumping facility that supports both the Animal Shelter and the PMMC. The upgrade to the station eliminates difficulties handling peak flow capacities, greatly improves reliability, and allows for superior monitoring of the station’s operations. The City Council and the PMMC Board of Directors split the cost of the facility upgrades.