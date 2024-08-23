Seniors box for a better life

By Spencer Grant, Special to the Independent

Anyone who thinks boxing is a pastime for young men obviously hasn’t seen Sara Gutierrez’s Better Life Boxing classes, where the pugilists, both men and women, are all over 75.

At the Laguna Beach Susi Q Senior Center and the Rancho Senior Center in Irvine, Gutierrez leads and challenges participants old enough to be her grandparents.

“I used to work as the director of operations at a charter school in Southgate,” she explained. “Last year we started on boxing concepts. It was working on the basics: standing and posture, movement pattern and how to stand in the right position.”

Apart for enjoyment, self-defense appeals to some of the boxers.

“It works for me,” said Ken Kalkan at Rancho. “It may seem strange to be on the far side of 80 to be in this class, but here we are. You’re out there defending yourself while the other fellow is trying to take your head off. You’re in the most awkward position you’ve ever been in, and you’re trying to keep your back up straight. It works.”

Angie Dixon echoed the self-defense aspect of the sport.

“I’ve been boxing for three months. I wanted something different in my exercise program. It’s very energizing, and it’s giving me a skill I might need in an emergency to protect myself – just hit and run.”

For Laguna Beach’s 83-year-old Nancy Grant, the initial appeal was much simpler.

“It was the 2016 election, and to be honest, I just had to hit something! I feel so good afterwards, so proud of myself. It’s a whole body workout.”

And then there’s the curative aspect of boxing for Parkinson’s Disease victims. It’s a recognized treatment for the malady.

“For the Parkinson’s Group, we still work on boxing concepts, but everything becomes more mental,” Gutierrez said. “Rigidity and tremors can occur along with imbalance, freezing, visualization, movement patterns and sequencing.

“I had them practicing recently. I had them close their eyes and work on the one-two punch: one of the left hand; the two is the right hand. Everybody was seated because we’re not ready to do exercise standing up. All they were doing was listening to me give them counts of the sequencing like 1-1-2 is the jab-jab cross. What’s nice was when a gentleman was in a wheelchair – he actually felt good enough that day to stand up.

“A lot of these people aren’t fitness-minded, so I teach small things that can be done every day to help with balance and stability. For some, it’s just finding the right physical challenge. The thing is self-confidence, the belief that you can do it.”

To find out more, contact the Susi Q at thesusiq.org, or call 949-464-6645.