Serving for Santa

Almost 100 players participated in the Polar Bear beach volleyball tournament and toy drive at Main Beach this past Saturday, Dec. 9.

With a toy as entry fee, players filled five large boxes with gifts for children for the fire department’s Spark of Love drive, says tournament organizer Kirk Morgan in a statement.

“We’re proud to partner with the Laguna Beach Fire Department for the fifth year on their toy drive,” said Morgan, who thanked community services staffers Alexis Braun and Adam Gufarotto and others for assistance.

Winners of the “A” division were Milos Rousek, Fred Heim, Jessica McLeish and Paul Ocker, who received highly coveted reindeer antler hats of champions. Winners of the social division and the equally prized reindeer baseball caps were Niv Caviar, Mark Loper, Sue Williams and Jillian Wenk.

Even sponsors included Skyloft, First Bank, Inn at Laguna, Stan Shuster, Blair Applegate and many others.