‘Shakespeare in Love’ Coming to the South Coast Rep

Tickets are now on sale for “Shakespeare in Love,” at the South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa.

Lee Hall adapts the play from the film written by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard. Artistic Director Marc Masterson directs the production on the Segerstrom Stage, Jan. 13-Feb. 10, with music by Paddy Cunneen.

The story follows young Will Shakespeare (portrayed by Paul David Story), beset by writer’s block and producers demanding a new comedy. His half-baked mess titled Romeo and Ethel blossoms into a masterpiece inspired by Viola (Carmela Corbett), an admirer who stops at nothing to be in his play.

“At its heart it’s a comedy and, I hope, a good night out. You could be a professor of Shakespeare or never have seen a Shakespeare play in your life and understand it. It opens its arms to everybody,” the playwright Stoppard said in an interview with The Telegraph.

Tickets starting at $26 are available at: www.scr.org.