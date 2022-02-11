Sheriff Don Barnes to speak at Greater Laguna Beach GOP meeting

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes will address the Greater Laguna Beach GOP membership meeting on Feb. 16 at Mozambique Restaurant.

The event will start with a 5 p.m. social hour in the Shebeen Bar and the meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the Boma Room.

Barnes joined the Sheriff’s Department in 1989 and was elected Sheriff in November 2018. He’s expected to speak on his recent accomplishments and what he’ll prioritize if he’s re-elected to office.

Joshua Scott, a representative of Fix California, is also scheduled to speak on initiatives facing California voters and how engaged constituents can make a difference. The meeting’s agenda also includes a review of the 2022 redistricting and how it impacts coastal Orange County.

