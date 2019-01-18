Shoe Drive to Help Soles4Souls Fight Global Poverty
One person’s unwanted shoes can help provide meaningful opportunities that many in developing nations need, which is why Laguna Beach High School sophomore Jessie Rose has launched a shoe drive to collect 250 pair of new or gently used shoes.
The shoes that Rose collects will be delivered to Soles4Souls—a nonprofit social enterprise that creates sustainable jobs and provides relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. Founded in 2006, the organization has distributed more than 30 million pairs of new and used shoes in 127 countries.
To schedule a pick-up in the Laguna area, email [email protected]. The deadline to schedule a pick-up is Feb. 3.
Beach cleanup This Saturday
The community is invited to join the ECO-Warrior Foundation from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 19, at Aliso Beach Park for the first beach cleanup of the year. Free parking passes will be supplied courtesy of Orange County Parks. The foundation will distribute waivers, bags and gloves, and lunch will be provided by Chronic Tacos.
Shevat Events at Chabad Jewish Center
Tu B’Shevat, the 15th of Shevat on the Jewish calendar, is the day that marks the beginning of a “New Year for Trees.” This is the season in which the earliest-blooming trees in the Land of Israel emerge from their winter sleep and begin a new fruit-bearing cycle.
The day of Tu B’Shevat is marked by eating fruit, particularly from the kinds that are singled out by the Torah in its praise of the bounty of the Holy Land: grapes, figs, pomegranates, olives and dates.
Tu B’Shevat—New year for Nature—Sunday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m. at Chabad Jewish Center. Evening of Kabbalistic insights, songs and inspiration with guest speaker Rabbi Zalmy Berkowitz. Savor exotic fruits and wines of the Holy Land, and reflect on our relationship with the environment. $15 admission.
Tu B’Shevat—JYZ Youth Zone Event—Tuesday, Jan. 22, 4:30 p.m. Herb planting, painting rocks for the Sari Ort Children’s Sculpture Garden at Bubbe & Zaide’s Senior Home, sample special fruits of Israel, enjoy PJ Library reading with Ashley, and take away some lessons from the trees. $7 per child.
Chabad is located at 30804 South Coast Highway, across from the Montage Resort. RSVP to [email protected] For more information, call 949-499 0770.
Village Entrance Update
The city’s contractor, CS Legacy, will be starting the next phase of the construction of the Village Entrance Project on Tuesday, Jan. 22. The work will require the closure of Lot 11, located at the intersection of Laguna Canyon Road and Forest Avenue. Lot 10, located next to the Art-A-Fair, is substantially complete and will be opened to the public prior to the closure of Lot 11. This closure is expected to be in place until May 2019. For more information, visit the Village Entrance website and newsletter atwww.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/pw/village_entrance_project/default.htm.
Volunteers Needed for Point in Time Count
On Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 23 and 24, Orange County will be conducting a crucial count and survey of homeless individuals and families called the 2019 Point In Time Count. The results of this count can affect Orange County’s approach to fighting and ending homelessness. These counts happen every two years and help track the need for homeless programs and anticipate funding decisions to address those needs. The biggest effort and need for volunteer workers will be on Jan. 23 from 5-9 a.m. Volunteers will be deployed across Orange County to conduct counts and assessments. Find out more at www.everyonecountsoc.org or contact the Friendship Shelter at 949-494-6928 for more information.
Laguna Beach Republicans to Hold Jan. 30 Meeting
The Laguna Beach Republicans (LBGOP) will hold their monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Highway. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. followed by the meeting from 6-7:15 p.m.
Emil Monda, president of the LBGOP, invites all Republicans, Independents and Libertarians to attend the meeting. “We will discuss the effects of same-day voter registration and ballot harvesting on the midterm elections, along with the LBUSD “Gender Preference” state mandate. Councilman Peter Blake will also speak about the 2019 City Council agenda,” Monda said.
RSVP to [email protected].
Food Pantry Welcomes Federal Employees During Shutdown
The Laguna Food Pantry released a priority alert to federal employees and families facing financial hardship during the government shutdown, inviting them to shop for groceries Monday-Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road.
“During this crisis, we want our neighbors to know that we are here and ready to help them,” said Anne Belyea, executive director of Laguna Food Pantry. “Our volunteers collect, sort and distribute 4,000 pounds of food every weekday and we love offering our shoppers fresh produce, meats, dairy, breads, eggs and more.”
“Shoppers are welcome to choose what they need based on the number of people in their household,” Belyea added.
Shoppers may visit once per week and do not need to be a Laguna Beach resident nor show proof on income or citizenship status. All food is free, and shoppers are asked to sign in so The Pantry can keep track of patronage. For more information, volunteer opportunities and to make donations, please visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org.
City Asks Residents to Be Coyote Aware
The city is advising residents that January is coyote courting and mating season and they require more food during this time. Increased coyote activity and coyote sighting is possible, especially with more rainfall than normal. Keep pets indoors in the evening and at night, secure the lids to garbage cans and dumpsters, do not leave food or water outside for pets or wild animals, and harvest garden and fruit trees as soon as vegetables and fruit are ready. To report a coyote sighting in a residential area, call Laguna Beach Animal Services at 949-497-0701, or email [email protected].