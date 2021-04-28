Shohreh Dupuis promoted to Laguna Beach city manager

The Laguna Beach City Council has tapped Shohreh Dupuis as the next city manager, following a nationwide search that failed to generate more impressive candidates, according to a Tuesday press release.

Dupuis’s ascension to the city’s top job has been scrutinized by many residents since she declared her interest in replacing her boss, John Pietig.

“Shohreh Dupuis brings strong, experienced leadership to the City of Laguna Beach during a critical time when we need to address quality of life issues for our residents, advance our economic recovery, make responsible budget decisions and take steps to protect the unique character of our community,” Mayor Bob Whalen said in a prepared statement.

A contract with Dupuis’s terms of employment will be presented to the City Council on May 4. She will begin her duties as city manager on June 12, following Pietig’s retirement.

“I’m incredibly honored and overwhelmed with gratitude that the City Council has selected me to be the next Laguna Beach City Manager,” Dupuis said in a prepared statement. “I have a deep love and tremendous respect for this City, its residents, businesses, non-profits and cultural arts organizations, and my colleagues and the City staff team, and am ready to tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Dupuis and her husband Farzad live in South Laguna.

This story is developing and will be updated as necessary.