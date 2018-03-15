‘All Shook Up’ Revisits the Impact of Rock ‘n’ Roll

The rock ‘n’ roll musical comedy inspired by the songs of Elvis Presley, “All Shook Up,” opens at the Artists Theatre, 625 Park Ave., today Friday, March 16.

Performed by Laguna Beach High School drama students, the story is all new but the hits are all out of the singing sensation’s songbook.

The show is set in 1955 in a square little town where a guitar-playing visitor changes everything and everyone he meets. The musical fantasy features such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel”, “Jailhouse Rock”, and “Don’t Be Cruel.”

The cast, crew and live band include 50 students in grades 9 through 12, representing the drama, dance, chorus, and instrumental music programs.

Students also designed original show artwork and laid out the program, while photography students will feature their 1950s themed photos of the cast members in the Artists Theatre lobby during the run of the show.

“After two years of princess musicals, we felt it was – indeed – time to shake things up,” said LBHS and Thurston Middle School drama teacher and director, Alexis Karol.

Tickets, $12-$22, are available at lbhs.booktix.com.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, March 16-17 and March 23-24 at 7 p.m., Sundays, March 18 and 25 at 2:30 p.m.