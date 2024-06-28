Six arrested at recent LBPD DUI checkpoint

The Laguna Beach Police Department arrested six drivers and issued 21 unrelated citations during a DUI checkpoint and saturation patrol on June 14 from 8:40 p.m. to 1:40 a.m., according to a release from the department.

Over five hours, the LBPD, with help from the California Highway Patrol, Newport Beach Police Department, Costa Mesa Police Department, Buena Park Police Department, and California State Parks, saw 1,763 vehicles pass through the checkpoint. Officers stopped 535 drivers, arrested six DUI suspects and one on another criminal charge, towed five vehicles, and issued 21 citations for unlicensed-related violations.

The LBPD announced it will hold another checkpoint in the next three months.