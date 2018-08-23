Skimboard Champs Make Waves at Aliso Beach

Share this:

The 42nd Annual The Vic Skimboarding World Championships took place at Aliso Beach this past weekend, with some locals earning top marks.

Blair Conklin, of Laguna Beach, came out victorious for a second year in a row in the Pro Men division.

Amber Torrealba, a Florida native now based in Laguna, won the Pro Women division.

Amanda Fierro, of New Jersey, claimed the Amateur Women title.

Below are the rest of weekend’s winners in each age group:

8-under: Paul Carey

9-11: Keanu Mir-Scaer

12-14: Jude Young

15-17: Zack Henderson

18-21: Timmy Vitella

22-24: Matthew Hammond

25-29: Daniel Norris

30-39: John Salinas

40-up: Keith Peery

To view the full list of results, visit www.thevic.victoriaskimboards.com/2018-heats/.

