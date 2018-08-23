Skimboard Champs Make Waves at Aliso Beach
The 42nd Annual The Vic Skimboarding World Championships took place at Aliso Beach this past weekend, with some locals earning top marks.
Blair Conklin, of Laguna Beach, came out victorious for a second year in a row in the Pro Men division.
Amber Torrealba, a Florida native now based in Laguna, won the Pro Women division.
Amanda Fierro, of New Jersey, claimed the Amateur Women title.
Below are the rest of weekend’s winners in each age group:
8-under: Paul Carey
9-11: Keanu Mir-Scaer
12-14: Jude Young
15-17: Zack Henderson
18-21: Timmy Vitella
22-24: Matthew Hammond
25-29: Daniel Norris
30-39: John Salinas
40-up: Keith Peery
To view the full list of results, visit www.thevic.victoriaskimboards.com/2018-heats/.
