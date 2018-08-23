Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Skimboard Champs Make Waves at Aliso Beach

Posted On 23 Aug 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Share this:
Pro division champion Blair Conklin, of Laguna Beach, rides a wave during the 42nd Annual The Vic Skimboarding World Championships at Aliso Beach. Photo by Mitch Ridder

Pro division champion Blair Conklin, of Laguna Beach, rides a wave during the 42nd Annual The Vic Skimboarding World Championships at Aliso Beach. Photos by Mitch Ridder

Blair Conklin

Blair Conklin

The 42nd Annual The Vic Skimboarding World Championships took place at Aliso Beach this past weekend, with some locals earning top marks.

Blair Conklin, of Laguna Beach, came out victorious for a second year in a row in the Pro Men division.

Amber Torrealba, a Florida native now based in Laguna, won the Pro Women division.

Amanda Fierro, of New Jersey, claimed the Amateur Women title.

Below are the rest of weekend’s winners in each age group:

8-under: Paul Carey

9-11: Keanu Mir-Scaer

12-14: Jude Young

15-17: Zack Henderson

18-21: Timmy Vitella

22-24: Matthew Hammond

25-29: Daniel Norris

30-39: John Salinas

40-up: Keith Peery
To view the full list of results, visit www.thevic.victoriaskimboards.com/2018-heats/.

=

Share this:
About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.