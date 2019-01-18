Skipper Carrillo Statue Homecoming Party This Sunday

Share this:

The community is invited to the Skipper Carrillo Statue Homecoming Party from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20, at Forest and Ocean Gallery, 480 Forest Avenue.

Carrillo, a Laguna Beach baseball icon who is credited with coining the phrase, “Have a home run day,” is known around town for wearing a different baseball uniform daily, attending youth athletic events, and filling conversations with baseball trivia and terminology. Eighty-year-old Carrillo is the namesake of the Laguna Beach High School baseball field.

The movement to have a statue created to honor Carrillo began a couple years ago. Roux Creole Cuisine hosted a fundraiser in November to reinvigorate that movement and raise the money needed to erect the long-awaited life-size statue.

Additional contributions are needed for installation of the statue in its permanent location, as well as for maintenance. Call 949-494-0703 for more information. Checks can be made to the Skipper Carrillo Statue Fund and sent to 450 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA, 92651.