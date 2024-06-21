Slice Pizza and Beer releases its sixth artist-designed pizza box

Slice Pizza & Beer released its sixth Laguna Beach artist-designed box last week, featuring artwork from artist James Strombotne.

He also selected the quote on the inside flap by Albert Einstein, “Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.”

In keeping with the concept of promoting the local community, the pizza restaurant decided when it opened to have artists associated with Laguna Beach design their boxes. Local artists Cindy Fletcher, Sharon Hardy, Lisa Mansour, Lauren Howell and Larry Stewart designed the previous five boxes.

The restaurant stated that the box was released last week and will be available for most of the year.