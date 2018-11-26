Soka University Presents Laguna Greenbelt Documentary
On Thursday, Nov. 29, from 7-9 p.m., Soka University will present the premiere viewing of the documentary, “The Laguna Greenbelt—50 Years of Preservation.”
This recently completed 90-minute cinematic documentary was produced and edited by Ron Chilcote, Harry Huggins, and Charles Michael Murray. It takes an in-depth look at the arduous path taken in the preservation of the Laguna Greenbelt, for the community and everyone to enjoy in perpetuity. It includes interviews of numerous individuals that made the green and blue belts possible along with historical footage and photo stills from strategic events. Music is provided by Shaena Stabler, with aerial imagery from Tom Lamb.
Also included is a post-viewing panel discussion by the creators of the documentary regarding the extensive history of the Greenbelt and the path forward in further preservation.
The documentary will be shown at Soka University Pauling Hall #216, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. To view the trailer, visit youtu.be/-b0RR4bcJnA. For more info on Laguna Greenbelt, visit lagunagreenbelt.org.