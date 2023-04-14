Pride-themed Lifeguard Tower Met With Hesitancy By Some Residents

Despite Laguna Beach City Council’s unanimous January decision to place a rainbow lifeguard tower at West Street Beach, some South Laguna residents have expressed uneasiness about the idea, saying the beach lacks the enforcement necessary to protect the tower from potential vandalism or arson.

The city received a $10,000 donation from Laguna Beach residents Steve Chadima and Mark Porterfield to help fund the artwork for the tower at council’s Jan. 24 meeting, along with a plaque acknowledging Laguna’s LGBTQ history.

“When we found out about it, it was well after City Council had already voted on it,” 46-year resident Mark Puente said. “No one in the surrounding area, including Laguna Royal condominiums, was aware that something was going on or that a decision had already been made.”

Puente said he and others in the community were dismayed at the council’s decision to move forward with the lifeguard tour despite giving no notice to residents or considering the consequences of having a rainbow-colored lifeguard tower located year-round at the secluded West Street Beach, known as Laguna’s gay beach.

Puente raised concern that the West Beach lifeguard tower could be a potential target for arsonists, akin to Long Beach’s Pride lifeguard tower, which burned down in 2021 in a suspected arson attack but was quickly rebuilt by the City of Long Beach two months later.

The lifeguard tower at West Beach is fiberglass, unlike the Long Beach structure, which was made out of flammable material, but Puente said the tower is still capable of burning.

Resident Bill Marshall suggested the council consider moving the rainbow lifeguard tower to Main Beach, where it would be more visible.

“We’ve been here 23 years, and when we moved here, West Beach was probably 90% gay and lesbian. And now it’s maybe the opposite 10% and 90%, of just the general public,” Marshall said. “So we think putting the tower on Main Beach is more appropriate, where it’s much better protected and has a much bigger expanse. And that mirrors where other cities have put their towers. I don’t think the council thought it through or realized it was just a quick decision. And hopefully, they’re going to revisit it.”

However, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf said City Council has no plans to revisit the item. She added that cameras could be placed around the tower to address potential vandalism or arson but doesn’t think it will be needed.

“The whole city is in the highest fire-rated zone, except for along the coastline, which is not.” Kempf said. “The rest of city has far more fire danger, more vulnerability, than the beach.”

Laguna Beach Pride 365 President Craig Cooley said the Pride-themed lifeguard tower makes a statement of inclusiveness, and it will represent an important part of the heritage and culture of Laguna Beach.

“What’s going on across the nation rings back to the days of Anita Bryant and Harvey Milk, when there was so much dislike and unfavorable rhetoric towards the LGBTQ community, that it seems appropriate that now to do something that is positive and makes a statement about inclusiveness,” Cooley said. “It’s meant to reflect a little bit and hold up an image that brings that back around when we most need it. I’m glad it is something we can do for the community.”

Cooley said the rainbow-colored lifeguard tower is expected to be complete in time for Pride month in June, and plans for an official unveiling are underway.