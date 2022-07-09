Soroptimist International of Laguna Beach gives to R Star Foundation

R Star Foundation has once again received a $1,000 grant from the Soroptimist International of Laguna Beach to support its efforts to help women and children in rural Nepal.

R Star’s Board of Directors was delighted to receive the contribution because of both nonprofits’ common mission to stand up for helping women out of difficult circumstances.

“We are honored to be linked with the fine organization, Soroptomist International year after year doing the grand work they to do to change women’s lives,” said Rosalind Russell, CEO and founder of R Star Foundation.

For more details about the nonprofit, visit rstarfoundation.org.