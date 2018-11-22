Soroptimists Continue Support for R Star Foundation
Soroptimist International of Laguna Beach has awarded R Star Foundation a grant for the fifth year running.
Rosalind Russell, founder of R Star, will visit 51 Nepalese rural villages Dec. 6 to Jan. 20 to oversee the many programs R Star sponsors, including providing goats to women and building greenhouses in those remote areas. Russell will reassess their needs, contact the federal level of the agricultural/livestock ministries, and continue working with the local Rotary Clubs in Kathmandu to oversee R Star’s work adding wells and sanitation stations in schools and villages.
To assist R Star’s work and join in making a difference, contact R Star at www.RStarFoundation.org; P.O. Box 4183, Laguna Beach; or call 949-497-4911. R Star is a 501(c)(3) organization; gifts are tax deductible.
Soka University Presents Laguna Greenbelt Doc
On Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 7-9 p.m., Soka University will present the premiere viewing of the documentary, “The Laguna Greenbelt—50 Years of Preservation.”
This recently completed 90-minute cinematic documentary was produced and edited by Ron Chilcote, Harry Huggins, and Charles Michael Murray. It takes an in-depth look at the arduous path taken in the preservation of the Laguna Greenbelt, for the community and everyone to enjoy in perpetuity. It includes interviews of numerous individuals that made the green and blue belts possible along with historical footage and photo stills from strategic events. Music is provided by Shaena Stabler, with aerial imagery from Tom Lamb.
Also included is a post-viewing panel discussion by the creators of the documentary regarding the extensive history of the Greenbelt and the path forward in further preservation.
The documentary will be shown at Soka University Pauling Hall #216, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. To view the trailer, visit youtu.be/-b0RR4bcJnA. For more info on Laguna Greenbelt, visit lagunagreenbelt.org.
City Selling Emergency Kit Backpacks
In order to help residents prepare for emergencies, the city of Laguna Beach is now selling Emergency Kit Backpacks.
The kit includes the following: AM/FM hand crank radio with flashlight and cell phone charger, 4-in-1 gas and water utility shut off tool, glow sticks, bio-hazard bags, nitrile gloves, N95 mask, 54-piece first aid kit, duct tape, emergency poncho, solar blanket, and a personal hygiene kit. Additionally, the kit will contain emergency plan templates and disaster-specific information. Each red backpack will feature an official city of Laguna Beach seal.
Residents can purchase the Laguna Beach-specific Emergency Kit Backpack for $50 on the city’s website: bit.ly/2DlnFGy, or in person at the Susi Q Community Center, 380 3rd Street, during normal business hours. No profits are being made from the sale of this backpack.
City Seeks Applicants for Planning Commission
Following the election of former Planning Commissioner Sue Kempf to City Council, the city is now accepting applications to fill Kempf’s seat on the Planning Commission.
Interviews and the appointment of one Planning Commissioner will be conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. by the City Council in the Council chambers, 505 Forest Avenue. All applicants will be interviewed. Applicants may be contacted by City Council members prior to the interviews and appointments, so be prepared to make a brief statement about your desire to serve on a committee.
Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on the commission should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or online from the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net and file at the City Clerk’s office no later than Friday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 949-497-0705. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline.
The position on the Planning Commission will begin immediately and run through June 30, 2020. The Planning Commission is a five-member body appointed by the City Council for the purpose of reviewing and advising the Council on items related to the development and modification of land uses within the city limits.
Boys & Girls Club Joins ‘Giving Tuesday’
The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has joined Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Occurring this year on Nov. 27, Giving Tuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving to kick off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.
“We’ve joined the Giving Tuesday movement because our programming delivery depends on the generous donations of our friends in the community,” said CEO Pam Estes. “Donations, no matter what the amount, make a difference and are vitally important as these funds will touch the lives of hundreds of children and families we serve each year. We all win when a child has quality after school and summer camp programs. Our impact is not only visible in the young people that show up to the club every day, but in our alumni, who are advancing their education, energizing their communities, and realizing their dreams.”
Those interested in joining the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s Giving Tuesday initiative can visit www.bgclagunabeach.org. For more details on Giving Tuesday, visit www.givingtuesday.orgor www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday, or follow @GivingTues and the #GivingTuesday hashtag on social media.
Local Boutique to Hold Benefit for Women’s Shelter
The Katharine Story Boutique, 1476 S. Coast Highway, will host a fundraiser from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1. Cirem cosmetics will offer samples and T-shirts. Cirem is delivering care kits to nonprofits across the county that help women transition out of homelessness. Guests will have the opportunity to buy raffle tickets and make donations to support Laura’s House, a state-approved comprehensive domestic violence agency in South Orange County that provides residential shelter services, transitional housing, counseling, workshops and legal services, plus a 24/7 crisis hotline. Ten percent of the day’s sales will also benefit Laura’s House. Donations of clothes will also be accepted on Tuesday, Dec. 4. RSVP or get more information by calling 949-497-7097.
Laguna Locals Introduce CBD Beauty Product
Laguna locals Cheyana Van Dender and Charly Rowan have partnered to create a new line of beauty products called VerVefy. Join the founders from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, at The Soul Project, 1516 S. Coast Highway for a talk about CBD-infused beauty products. VerVefy is derived from hemp and aims to help change the way people look at CBD-infused skincare products. Led by Van Dender, the workshop offers attendees a 15 percent discount on all purchases.
Retiring Congressman Royce Reflects on Years of Service
After 36 consecutive years of public service representing Orange County in both the California State Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressman Ed Royce has announced that he will retire this year when his term is completed. In honor of his service, the World Affairs Council of Orange County will host Royce as keynote speaker for the third Annual Round the World Lecture & Holiday Celebration on Monday, Dec. 3 at the Pelican Hills Resort, 22701 S. Pelican Hill Road in Newport Coast. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and speaker event at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $130-$1
Royce served as the chair of the House of Foreign Relations Committee and will reflect on his years in office and to give his take on the challenges and opportunities our country faces in the years ahead.
Register for the event at: www.worldaffairscouncil.org [email protected] or call 949-253- 5751.
Former Mayor Hired to Expand Reach of Shanti
The nonprofit consulting firm, Elizabeth Pearson & Associates, has been retained by Shanti Orange County, formerly Laguna Beach Shanti, to broaden financial support and increase awareness of the county-wide nonprofit organization, whose mission is to enhance the health and well-being of those affected by HIV/AIDS and other chronic diseases, including those with substance disuse or mental health concerns.
Elizabeth Pearson is a former mayor of Laguna Beach.
Founded as a volunteer organization in 1987, Shanti later expanded formal programming in 1994 when funds became available for case management. Shanti now serves all of Orange County, meeting with individuals who have long lived with HIV/AIDS as well as the newly diagnosed. The organization refers patients to specialty infectious disease doctors and provides ongoing case management services to them, including counseling. The organization also provides education programs to junior high, high school and community college students.
“As we embark on expanding our reach, it was important that we collaborate with someone whose experience and connections could help us in the areas of marketing and fundraising. We are excited about the opportunities we think Elizabeth Pearson & Associates can bring us,” said Lindsay Fitzpatrick, executive director of Shanti Orange County.