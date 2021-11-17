South Coast Water District to mull raising salary, bonus for general manager

The South Coast Water District Board of Directors will consider a raise for its general manager, giving him an annual base salary of more than $250,000, during its Thursday meeting.

General Manager Rick Shintaku has led the district servicing about 12,500 connections in South Laguna, Dana Point, Capistrano Beach, and neighboring communities since October 2018.

Board president Rick Erkeneff was tapped by fellow board members as the negotiator for Shintaku’s contract, which currently includes a base salary of $243,979 per year. The proposed salary increases range from 3% to 6%—the latter would put Shintaku at $258,618 per year.

Board members will also consider increasing the district’s $1,600 annual contribution to Shintaku’s voluntary retirement plan and an undefined performance bonus for Fiscal Year 2020-21.

“The Agreement has a provision that allows for the Board to award a bonus in recognition of his performance during the evaluation period,” Erkeneff wrote in a staff report. “The Negotiator notes that [last fiscal year] had many unprecedented challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Erkeneff didn’t respond to requests for comment earlier this week.

Laguna Beach County Water District Board of Directors approved a contract with General Manager Keith Van Der Maaten that includes a $272,000 annual base salary effective Jan. 1, 2021.

On Thursday, the board members will also consider changing a bylaw that would allow them to be compensated up to $2,550 per month for their service as elected officials.

Since 2019, board members have been paid $255 for each day they attend meetings on behalf of the agency. They capped the number of service days at 10 per month.

On Thursday, they’ll consider including expanding the definition of qualified events to include any regional public agency that includes South Coast Water District as a member, advisory committees discussing topics of interest to the district, and city council meetings, dedications, or State of the City events within the district’s service area.

South Coast Water District is still mulling the costs and benefits of building the Doheny Ocean Desalination Project. The districts’ consultant estimated the project will cost at least $71 million for a scaled-down version.

Although South Coast Water, has floated selling desalinated water to neighboring water agencies, including the Santa Margarita and Laguna Beach County water districts, none have committed to such a deal. These agencies have previously shared that they’re open to buying locally-sourced water if the price is right.

The Water Board will meet via conference call at 6 p.m. on Thursday. For details on how to comment visit scwd.org and click on “Public Meeting Information.”