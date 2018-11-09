Special Veterans Day Transit Service
Laguna Beach Transit will be modifying service on Monday, Nov. 12. Coastal Services and services in Top of the World, Bluebird Canyon, Arch Beach Heights, North and South Laguna neighborhoods will be offered from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, Nov. 13. For more information, visit http://www.lagunabeachcity.net/trolley.
Laguna Celebrates World Kindness Day
Join the city on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall to celebrate World Kindness Day with the ceremonial signing of a declaration of support for a kinder world. The ceremony and declaration will help the city in its goal of becoming a World Kindness USA member city. Music, crafts, and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Adam Gufarotti, Senior Recreation Supervisor, at 949-497-030
Susi Q Announces Upcoming Events
A newly added class, “It’s A Matter of Balance” (formerly called Fall Prevention) starts Tuesday, Nov. 13 and runs Tuesdays through Dec. 18 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. for $72. It will build body strength, flexibility and improve overall balance to help reduce risk of falling. Led by trained physical therapists Jacque and Lisa. Register with Christine Brewer at 949-715-8105 or email [email protected]
“Managing Grief and Loss Through the Holidays”takes place onThursday Nov. 15 from 1:30- 3 p.m. and is free. Learn about the physical, emotional, cognitive and spiritual aspects of grief while focusing on strategies to survive and grow through your grief. Presented by O’Connor Mortuary. Visit or call the front desk at 949-464-6645 or register online at SusiQ.org.
Adopt a senior for the holidaysby getting matched with a qualifying senior. The Susi Q will supply you with your senior’s personalized wish list. Simply purchase one or more gifts on their list and bring them unwrapped to The Susi Q by Thursday, Dec. 6. To sign up, or for more information, reach out to care manager Martha Hernandez, LCSW at 949-715-8104.
City Updating Landscape Guidelines
The City Council will review two documents, the Landscape and Scenic Highways Element and the Landscape and Scenic Highways Resource Document on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 505 Forest Avenue. Both provide guidelines that help the community define the city’s landscape goals, policies and programs. The latter contains landscape guidelines for Laguna’s two scenic highways, Laguna Canyon Road and Coast Highway, and 38 neighborhood landscape areas.
A first draft of the Landscape and Scenic Highways Element and Resource Document was reviewed by the Council on April 10, where they provided comments and directed staff to incorporate changes to each document. The Council recommendations have now been incorporated into an updated draft that the Council will review and consider adopting.
For more information or to view a copy of the public review draft of the LSHE and LSHRD visit: lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/cd/planning/mjrplanginitv/lndscnhwy.htm or contact Jim Pechous, assistant director, at 949-497-0320 or [email protected]
City to Present Open for Business Workshop
The next Open for Business workshop will be hosted by the city of Laguna Beach from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15 at the Laguna Beach Community Center, 380 Third St. Workshop participants will include planning commissioners, representatives from the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, and Anthony Viera, associate city planner.
“These meetings are an excellent way for prospective businesses to get an overview of our city’s processes,” said Planning Commission Chair Susan Whitin.
For more information, contact Anthony Vieraat 949-497-0398 or [email protected]
Sister Cities Hosts Beaujolais Nouveau Dinner
Laguna Beach Sister Cities invites all wine lovers and Francophones to celebrate the arrival of the 2018 Beaujolais Nouveau, complete with an uncorking ceremony. To honor this year’s wine, there is a dinner at Wine Gallery on the traditional night of the unveiling—Thursday Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. Admission for members is $40 and non-members is $50. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit LagunaBeachSisterCities.com.
Public Workshop for Baja Street Retaining Wall Replacement
On Nov. 16 at 3 p.m., the city of Laguna Beach is hosting an on-site public workshop to gather public input on the proposed design of a wall replacement project, at the southerly end of Baja Street, adjacent to 870 Baja Street. More information can be found on the Public Works projects page at www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/pw/cityprojects/construction_projects_list.htm. If you are unable to attend the meeting and would like to provide comments, please contact Alpha Santos at 949-497-0729 or [email protected]
Business Club Presents Plein Air Painter
On Thursday, Nov. 15, Maria Bertrán will be speaking at the breakfast meeting of the Laguna Beach Business Club. The club meets at 7:30 a.m. at the Kitchen in the Canyon. Bertránwill be speaking on her experiences as a plein air painter.
For over 35 years, Bertrán has dedicated herself to her painting. Bertrán was born in Venezuela and immigrated to the U.S., where she received her bachelor’s in fine arts at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. She moved with her husband and daughter to Laguna Beach in 1980 where she established her studio and practice. Since 1985 she has been represented by Pacific Edge Gallery in Laguna Beach.
Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at Kitchen in the Canyon, 845 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Non-members are welcome; guest breakfast fee is $20. For more information about the club or to register to attend a meeting, contact a club member or email [email protected]. For more information, visitwww.LagunaBeachBusinessClub.com.