Spiritual Matters

Messy Church Celebrates ‘ThanksLiving’ Nov. 17

This month’s Messy Church event will celebrate the upcoming holiday with thoughts of “ThanksLIVING” and “GrATTITUDE” Sunday, Nov. 17, 4-6 p.m. at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church.

Messy Church is an intergenerational, interactive alternative to traditional church services for people who seek community and spirituality in a non-conventional, but welcoming setting. A meal is always served, and this month the attendees will make the meal together as they prepare a vegetable soup in 30 minutes with provided ingredients.

All are welcome to Messy Church—attendees typically range in age from toddlers to octogenarians. An RSVP is appreciated, but not required. Contact Patricia Reyes at [email protected] for more information and to RSVP. Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is located at 21632 Wesley Drive.

13th Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving ServiceSponsored by the Laguna Beach Interfaith Council, all are welcome to sing, pray and give thanks at the 13th Annual Laguna Beach Interfaith Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 4-5 p.m. at the Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, 21632 Wesley Drive. Canned food and financial donations will be collected for the Laguna Food Pantry.

Thanksgiving Service at First Church of Christ, Scientist

First Church of Christ, Scientist, Laguna Beach, 635 High Drive, welcomes everyone to its annual Thanksgiving Day service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, a Christian Science tradition since 1902. The service includes the reading of the Thanksgiving Day Proclamations by the president of the United States and the governor of California. Hymns will be sung and a soloist will perform a hymn of gratitude. A special Thanksgiving bible lesson is read, and members of the congregation will be invited to share testimonies of gratitude and praise for God’s blessings.