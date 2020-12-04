Sports Season Delayed, Boys Volleyball Moved to Spring

Share this:

On Tuesday, the State CIF Office officially cancelled the planned 2020-21 State Championships for Cross County, Football, and Girls Volleyball due to the surge of COVID-19 cases. They also cancelled the Regional State Championships planned for Boys and Girls Water Polo. The planned State CIF Boys Volleyball Regional Playoffs were moved to late Spring with the exact dates to be announced in January.

The Southern Section CIF Office also announced on Tuesday that the Fall/Winter Season would not begin as planned in two weeks but would be delayed until Jan. 1 at the earliest. Boys and Girls volleyball tournaments were scheduled for this month and the girls now will be re-scheduled, if possible, for January and the boys back to the traditional Spring season. The Section had deferred the decision on individual schools participating in the Fall/Winter season to their school administration. Football will be impacted with some of the scheduled January games expected to be cancelled.

If the upcoming “Winter” Season start is further delayed the planned Southern Section CIF playoff dates will still remain on the same schedule with only the regular season shortened. The next CIF update is scheduled for Jan. 19.

Email Breaker Sports notes to Frank at [email protected].