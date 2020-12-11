Sports Season Delayed, Officials Mull Mid-January Start

Share this:

High school sports in Southern California entered their tenth month of shutdown as much of the U.S. enjoys the traditional sports seasons with Fall sports recently completing their playoffs and traditional Winter sports just getting underway.

California is among six states and the District of Columbia that banned traditional competition while 30 states had modified competition for the traditional fall season. Fourteen states made no changes to their high school sports season and it has been a normal school sports year in those jurisdictions.

We’d like to know what Laguna Beach thinks about the suspension of high school sports? If you’re a student-athlete or family member, how are you weathering the suspension of high school sports? Has the cure been worse than the illness for students?

Send your comments to [email protected].

LBHS Taps Dane Selznick To Coach Girls Sand Volleyball

Veteran volleyball coach Dane Selznick was named as the 2021 Varsity Coach for the highly-successful Laguna Beach High School Girls Sand Volleyball team in a recent announcement from Athletic Director Lance Neal.

Selznick coached USA Olympic tandems of Barbra Fontana/Linda Robertson Hanley (Atlanta 1996), Rob Heidger/Kevin Wong (Sydney 2000) and Kerri Walsh/Misty May-Treanor (Athens GOLD MEDAL 2004). The Santa Monica native was honored as one of the “Legends of the Beach” in 1997 and considered by Volleyball Magazine as one of the top 10 defensive players of all-time. As a beach world champion, he was a finalist in 43 tournaments (15 wins) and as a coach he has worked with over 2,000 professional players and four different national teams.

Selznick was selected on the inaugural Southern California All-CIF Boys Volleyball team in 1973 representing Palisades High School and is the son of beach volleyball legend Gene Selznick. Laguna Beach Girls Sand Volleyball team will be competing in their eighth season with an all-time record of 71-16 including two State Finals appearances. Last year’s heavily favored squad had a COVID-19 shortened season end at 2-0.

