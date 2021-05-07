Sports Update: Laguna Girls Soccer Stuns Newport, Playoff Bound

Girls Soccer (4-1, 6-3)

Jordan Sprague delivered a 38-yard free kick “golden goal” that the Newport Harbor keeper mishandled to deliver the Breakers to a stunning 1-0 overtime victory April 29 at Guyer Field. The Tars (8-2-4) were ranked seventh in Division 1 and the loss left the outcome to the league title down to the Laguna–Marina match played on May 4 at the Vikings’ field. A Breaker win would give Laguna the out-right league crown, a tie would result in a probable co-title with Newport while a loss would mean second place but still a guaranteed CIF playoff bid. Marina (8-3-3 overall, 2-2-1 in league) is ranked seventh in Division 2 but still must wait and see if any at-large teams will make the playoff cut or their season will end regardless of the outcome with Laguna.

Playoff brackets will be posted at 9 a.m. on May 8 at cifss.org. Laguna will be in Division 2 this season, their highest placement in program history. Breakers also have wins this season over Huntington Beach, Edison, Marina, and Fountain Valley (twice).

Baseball (6-7)

Breakers entered league play this week after suffering a 13-1 loss to Huntington Beach (11-5) in a non-league contest played on April 29 at the Oilers’ field. Laguna gave up runs in all but one inning and were held to just three hits. This past week, Laguna faced Corona del Mar in a three-game series that concludes on May 8 at Skipper Carrillo Field. Sea Kings holds a 37-13 advantage in all-time games played. The following week, the Breakers will meet Newport Harbor in another three-game series where the Tars hold a 17-6 advantage.

Boys Basketball (2-0, 10-0)

Mater Dei to Visit Dugger on May 10

For the first time in 62 years, Laguna will host Orange County’s and the state’s perennial top program in a non-league game next Monday at Dugger Gym. The Monarchs (15-0) normally play in national tournaments for a good portion of their non-league schedule but due to COVID travel restrictions have had to fill the void by playing county teams. The trip to Dugger Gym will only be their second non-league contest played away from home this season. Laguna won the first encounter 41-32 on Dec. 2, 1958 at the old gym while the programs have met four other times in neutral court tournament play last meeting in December 1990. Overall, Laguna leads the series 3-2. Monarch’s legendary head coach, Gary McKnight once coached the Laguna frosh-soph baseball team in the mid-70’s very early in his coaching career.

In games last week:

Laguna 62, Corona del Mar 31

Kanoa Panganiban hit on five three-point shots while Nolan Naess added five of his own as the Breakers buried the Sea Kings (4-5) on Wednesday, April 28 at Dugger Gym. Naess had 11 rebounds to go with his 18 total points to lead Laguna while Jackson Sirianni added 10 points and six blocked shots in the effort.

Laguna 57 , Newport Harbor 51

In a Sunset Surf League contest played last Friday at Dugger Gym, Nolan Naess scored 30 points and collected 10 rebounds as the Breakers held off a determined Newport team for key league win. The Tars were hot with eight three-point shots to always stay within striking distance of the lead. The two teams will meet in Newport on May 18. Also scoring for the Breakers were Jackson Sirianni and Kanoa Panganiban with eight points, Willie Rounaghi with seven and Chase Hall with four.

This past week, Laguna traveled to Edison (7-3) on Wednesday to close out the first round of league play and will travel to Huntington Beach (4-7) for a non-league contest on May 7.

Girls Basketball (0-2, 6-12)

Sophie Marriner scored 20 points and collected 22 rebounds to spark Laguna to a 40-31 non-league win over El Modena on May 1 at Dugger Gym. Earlier in the week, Breakers lost their league opener 79-30 at Newport Harbor on April 27 and then let a game slip away in the final minute losing 42-39 at Marina.

This past week, the Breakers concluded the first round of league play with Edison on May 4 then they play a string of five non-league contests before resuming league on May 13.

Boys Soccer (2-2-0, 5-6-2)

Playoff Hopes Down to Last Week

Jackson Rodriguez scored the game’s only goal as the Breakers upset Division 2 second-ranked Huntington Beach at Guyer Field on Wednesday, April 28. The win gave the Oilers (3-1, 10-1-2) their first loss of the year leaving Laguna a chance to still make the CIF playoffs. Breakers were at Newport Harbor (3-1, 8-4-2) on May 3 and finished the season on Wednesday hosting Marina (0-4, 1-13-0). Should the final week break to Laguna’s favor—a playoff spot would be announced on May 8.

Sand Volleyball (3-0)

The Varsity returned to play last week defeating Newport Harbor 4-3 on April 28 at Newport’s Grant Street Courts and followed up the win with a sweep of Crean Lutheran the following day.

The regular season concluded on May 3 with Mira Costa to be played in Huntington Beach at the Newland Street sand court complex.

April 28 at Grant Street: Laguna 4, Newport 3

#1 Natalia Hagopian & Ella Tyus won 21-9, 21-19

#2. Sophie Reavis & Mikayla Smith lost 12-21, 21-23

#3. Bella Mullin & Macie Murphy won 21-16, 17-21, 15-12

#4. Luisa LoFranco & Lucy Loughlin lost 11-21, 14-21

#5. Eva Gardner & Dempsey Sadler lost 20-22, 21-11, 7-15

4-Man (Hagopian, Tyus, Reavis, & Smith) won 28-16

April 29 at Newland Beach Courts, HB: Laguna 7, Crean Lutheran 0

#1 Bella Mullen & Ella Tyus won 21-12, 21-6

#2. Brooklyn Yelland & Mikayla Smith won 21-13, 21-14

#3. Lucy Laughlin & Eva Gardner won 21-19, 21-13

#4. Dempsey Sadler & Sophie Black won 21-18, 21-8

#5. Sydney Freeman & Annabelle Kieswetter won 6-21, 21-18, 15-11

4-Man (Yelland, Tyus, Mullen, & Smith) won 28-17

Swimming (Boys: 0-1, 0-3; Girls 1-0, 1-2)

Breakers opened their Wave League dual meet season on April 27 at Marina with the Boys losing 84-82 but the Girls easily winning 130-33. Breakers won both Boys freestyle relays while the girls swept all three relays in their meet win.

Boys Individual winners:

200 Free – Will Kelly 1:49.83; 100 Fly – Coleman Judd 57.8; 100 Free – Will Kelly 49.74; 500 Free – Willis Boyd 5:25.33;

Girls Individual winners:

200 Free – Jessie Rose 1:57.95; 200 IM – Addie Hadzinski 2:17.23; 50 Free – Ava Knepper 25.97; 100 Fly – Ava Houlahan 1:06.18; 100 Free – Jessie Rose 55.88; 500 Free – Lauren Short 5:43.10; 100 Back – Addie Hadzinski 1:06.24; 100 Breast – Jana Jocic 1:08.24.

Track & Field (Boys: 0-1, 0-2; Girls 1-0, 0-2)

Boys lost their opening Wave League dual meet to Marina 89-10 while the girls lost 73-51.

Boys Individual winners:

3200 M run – Luke Anderton 12:00.24

Girls Individual winners:

100 Dash – Cadence Peery 13.13; 300 Hurdles – Lauren Martin 52.15; 200 M Dash – Cadence Peery 27.03; 3200 M run – Grace Wilson 12:19.16; High Jump – Olivia Carlton 4-00.

Boys Tennis (3-1, 9-3)

Breakers defeated Edison 12-6 taking seven of nine singles sets in the match. The victory clinched a playoff spot for the 14th consecutive year playoffs have been held (no playoff in 2020). Post-season play has been held 85 of the past 86 season of Boys Tennis at Laguna and the Breakers have made the event 48 times with four titles – last in 2018.

This past week the league season concluded with a match on May 3 with Newport (0-4, 1-13) and the rematch with Marina (4-0, 9-4) on May 5. Boys Tennis playoff brackets will post May 17, 11 a.m. at cifss.org.

Girls Tennis (4-2, 9-5)

Fountain Valley defeated Laguna 14-4 in the league title showdown as three key players for the Breakers were unable to compete due to a USTA event. Girls Tennis for California did not run their traditional fall season like most of the country so the 2021 SSCIF season conflicted with USTA season—a key part in college recruiting process.

The Sunset Wave League individual tennis tournament (Singles and Doubles) was held this week at Marina High School with the finals on May 7. The SSCIF Team playoff pairings will be posted on May 10 at the CIF website. The SSCIF Individuals tournament will be held in June. Last year, Sarah MacCallum and Ella Pachl won the league and SSCIF doubles title.

Boys Volleyball (0-5, 1-9)

The struggles continue for the 2021 team as they were swept by Corona del Mar 25-12, 25-13, 25-10 on April 28 to set a rally era (since 2004) record for scoring the fewest points in a three-set match. The squad dropped the following match on April 30 at Fountain Valley 22-25, 25-27, 22-25.

The season concluded with their final home match this past Wednesday with Huntington Beach (7-2) and the final season match May 10 at Newport Harbor (9-3)

Looking for the latest Laguna scores for all levels?

Go to the department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams for the updated schedules and where the latest scores get posted first.