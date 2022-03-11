Sports Update: March 11, 2022

SPRING SPORTS

Baseball (5-3)

Laguna defeated South Hills (West Covina) 5-4 on March 5 at Skipper Carrillo Field as Joey Capobianco’s sacrifice fly provided the winning run in walk-off fashion over the Southern Section CIF D2 No. 7 Huskies. Griffin Naess picked up the win and Laguna was error free in the contest. Earlier in the week, Laguna lost 2-1 to Tustin as the Tillers continue to dominate the 56-game series that dates back to 1938. Nick Bonn took the tough loss giving up only one hit in the pitcher’s dual.

Laguna will host Fountain Valley on March 11 and Pacifica/Garden Grove at 11 a.m. this Saturday.

Next week the Breakers travel to Los Alamitos on Wednesday and open league play on Friday at Newport Harbor.

Boys Golf (0-3)

Laguna opened the 2022 season losing to San Juan Hills 263-189 on Feb. 28 then dropped a pair of matches to Estancia 247-215 on March 23 and 210-185 on March 3. Russell Franconi-Krychman has been the low scorer for the Breakers.

Sand Volleyball (1-1)

On March 3 the squad defeated Edison 3-2 at Huntington Beach for their first win of 2022.

No. 1 Kyra Zaengle/Natalia Hagopian won 21-15, 21-13

No. 2 Lucy Loughlin/Eve Gardner won 23-21, 21-9

No. 3 Sydney Freeman/Meg Gardner lost 21-18, 20-22, 8-15

No. 4 Hannah Tyus/Chanel Goddard lost 21-23, 18-21

No. 5 Dempsey Sadler/Grace Christian won 12-21, 22-20, 15-8

Boys Tennis (2-1)

The 2022 Laguna Boys Tennis squad opened their 88th season dropping a close 10-8 contest to Sage Hill on March 1. The team came back on March 3 to edge St Margaret’s on games (71-67) to take the tie breaker after the contest ended deadlocked at 9-9. This past Monday the squad easily took Dana Hills 12-6.

Boys Volleyball (5-3)

Breakers hit a streak of inconsistency playing in top form at times but hitting streaks of unforced errors at other times.

This past Monday, Laguna swept Dana Hills 25-13, 28-26, 25-19 in a contest that did not represent Laguna’s best performance. Laird Garcia was a bright spot with 10 kills on 14 attempts while Mack Pardun connected on 9 of 16 kill attempts. Gavin Zaengle dished out 31 assists and was key the getting the middles engaged in the attack. Breakers now lead the all-time series with the Dolphins 40-11.

Last weekend the squad went a disappointing 2-2 at the Portola Tournament but will have a chance to redeem themselves this weekend at the 16-team Long Beach Invitational hosted by Millikan, Poly, and Los Alamitos. Breakers open pool play on Friday with Cabrillo/Long Beach, Venice, and Long Beach Poly.

Earlier last week, the Breakers split their non-league matches defeating Capo Valley Christian 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19 on March 1 at Dugger Gym. Oskar Hingel led the team with 16 kills. The following day, the squad lost to D1 No. 2 Mater Dei 25-14, 25-20, 25-18 at Dugger Gym with their serving and blocking the key elements to keep them in the match.

WINTER SPORTS

Girls Basketball (21-13)

Breakers go 1-1 in State Tournament

Laguna Girls Basketball had no problems with the LACIF representative defeating Santee 50-37 using a 13-4 second quarter run to control the game played on March 1 in Los Angeles. Sophie Marriner led the team with 14 points and 20 rebounds while Anna Cheng connected on three long-range shots. Two days later they lost to San Diego’s Division 3 finalist, Rancho Buena Vista 74-26 at the Vista school’s gym. The team still set a program record in 2022 with wins and will return a strong nucleus for 2023.

Girls Water Polo

The high school season may have concluded but before the squad can have their banquet, Coach Damato is off to Peru for the FINA Intercontinental Cup with a 14-team roster composed of many of the high school seniors the Breakers competed against this past season along with a few underclass high school players including Laguna sophomore Ava Knepper and San Marcos standout freshman Ava Stryker. The squad played six different teams this past week with the tournament concluding this Sunday. You can watch the games at the USA Water Polo website.

The collegiate water polo season is well underway and concludes in early May at the NCAA Championships at Michigan. Stanford is ranked No. 1 followed by UCLA, USC and Cal—all four team with Laguna alumni participating. Makenzie Fischer ’15 is the top scorer at Stanford with sister Aria Fischer ’17 their No. 3 scorer. UCLA has Emma Lineback ’21 contributing as the No. 2 scorer for the Bruins with Nicole Struss ’21 the No. 3 scorer, Molly Renner ‘21 No. 4 scorer, and Alex Peros ’18 appearing in every game.

