Sports Update: New Athletic Director Named

By Frank Aronoff | LB Indy

New Athletic Director Named

The Laguna Beach Unified School District’s Board of Education was expecting to approve this past Thursday the selection of Denise Selbe as the 18th Athletic Director since the retirement of Red Guyer in 1968. A Dana Point resident, Selbe has a 32-year history in education with the Anaheim Union High School District. In her career she has been a math teacher, a very successful girls basketball coach at Cypress, a counselor, principal, and assistant superintendent of human resources. The Anaheim district includes Anaheim, Cypress, Katella, Kennedy, Loara, Magnolia, Savanna, Western, and Oxford Academy. Selbe’s husband, John, is a recent addition to the Breaker football coaching staff.

Fall Sport Updates

Football – Costa Mesa Opens 87th Season

The varsity season kicks off this Friday with a 7 p.m. contest at Guyer Field as John Shanahan returns for his sixth season at the helm (29-23-0). The coach ranks third in Laguna history for career wins trailing only Hal Akins (62) and Red Guyer (102) in victories.

The Mustangs were 0-5 last season but lead Laguna in the 38-game series 25-13. Laguna won the last two meetings in 2016 (43-9) and 2017 (35-23). The two squads first met in 1960.

There will be paper game programs this season, fans can go to breakersfootball.com and access the free digital football program for 2021

Girls Volleyball

49th Indoor Season is underway

The first varsity match was Aug. 19 verses San Clemente and the Breakers are in the very competitive Tesoro tournament this weekend. Laguna return to the court next week hosting Foothill on Aug. 26. The turmoil of the past weeks has put the team at a competitive disadvantage and the team has not even had the opportunity to practice on their home court. Coach Tanik is on-campus this week and has hired Cliff Amsden to help him with the program. Cliff is a 1975 graduate of Laguna and was an All-CIF selection for the 1975 CIF Champion Boys Volleyball team.

FALL SPORTS – First Events:

Cross Country: Sep 3 at Cool Breeze Invitational – Rose Bowl

Girls Golf: Aug. 23 – TBA

Girls Tennis: First match at Sage Hill on Aug. 25.

Boys Water Polo: Aug 27 – at Santa Margarita (4 p.m.)

Looking for the latest Laguna scores, rosters, and schedules? Go to the department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams for the updated schedules and where the scores get posted first!