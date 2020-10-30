Sports Update: Will High School Sports Play This Season?

By
Frank Aronoff
-
0
195
Laguna’s “Fall-Winter” high school teams continue to train for the planned season start in December but doubts remain that California will allow them to actually take the field.

The state has not issued guideline updates since Aug. 3 and three Southern Section CIF Counties remain in the most restrictive COVID-19 tier while Orange County continues to linger just below that line.

California is among six states and the District of Columbia that banned traditional Fall competition while 30 states had modified competition for the traditional fall season. 14 states made no changes to their high school sports season.

Any changes for Laguna’s sports season should be known soon but even if competition is allowed—parents and other spectators could still be banned from attending these events.

The 2020-21 sports season currently looks like this:

FALL–WINTER 2020-21      First scheduled event        SSCIF Playoffs

Football                                Dec. 31 (Scrimmage)           March

Boys & Girls Cross Country    Jan. 2                                  March

Boys Volleyball                     Dec. 16                                February

Girls Volleyball                     Dec. 19                                February

Boys Water Polo                   Dec. 23                                February

Girls Water Polo                   Dec. 28                                March

SPRING 2021                    First allowed Event              SSCIF Playoffs

Baseball                             March 19                               June

Boys Basketball                  March 12                               May

Girls Basketball                  March 12                               May

Boys Golf                           March 20                               May

Girls Golf                           March 20                               May

Boys Lacrosse                    March 12                               May

Girls Lacrosse                    March 12                                May

Boys Soccer                      Feb. 27                                   May

Girls Soccer                      Feb. 27                                   May

Softball                            March 19                                 June

Boys & Girls Swimming      March 13                                 May 

Boys & Girls Track & Field   March 22                                June

Boys Tennis                       March 1                                  May

Girls Tennis                       Feb. 22                                   May

Wrestling                          March

Reports from Laguna Fall teams reflect a good turnout of athletes that are anxious to return to the field for actual competition and to the classroom. Around Orange County, not all schools are enjoying a full turnout seen in Laguna and not all sports normally offered by the area schools will be fielded this season. Expect the number of lower-level teams to also to be curtailed.

Email Breaker Sports notes to Frank at [email protected].

