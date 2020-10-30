Sports Update: Will High School Sports Play This Season?

Share this:

Laguna’s “Fall-Winter” high school teams continue to train for the planned season start in December but doubts remain that California will allow them to actually take the field.

The state has not issued guideline updates since Aug. 3 and three Southern Section CIF Counties remain in the most restrictive COVID-19 tier while Orange County continues to linger just below that line.

California is among six states and the District of Columbia that banned traditional Fall competition while 30 states had modified competition for the traditional fall season. 14 states made no changes to their high school sports season.

Any changes for Laguna’s sports season should be known soon but even if competition is allowed—parents and other spectators could still be banned from attending these events.

The 2020-21 sports season currently looks like this:

FALL–WINTER 2020-21 First scheduled event SSCIF Playoffs

Football Dec. 31 (Scrimmage) March

Boys & Girls Cross Country Jan. 2 March

Boys Volleyball Dec. 16 February

Girls Volleyball Dec. 19 February

Boys Water Polo Dec. 23 February

Girls Water Polo Dec. 28 March

SPRING 2021 First allowed Event SSCIF Playoffs

Baseball March 19 June

Boys Basketball March 12 May

Girls Basketball March 12 May

Boys Golf March 20 May

Girls Golf March 20 May

Boys Lacrosse March 12 May

Girls Lacrosse March 12 May

Boys Soccer Feb. 27 May

Girls Soccer Feb. 27 May

Softball March 19 June

Boys & Girls Swimming March 13 May

Boys & Girls Track & Field March 22 June

Boys Tennis March 1 May

Girls Tennis Feb. 22 May

Wrestling March

Reports from Laguna Fall teams reflect a good turnout of athletes that are anxious to return to the field for actual competition and to the classroom. Around Orange County, not all schools are enjoying a full turnout seen in Laguna and not all sports normally offered by the area schools will be fielded this season. Expect the number of lower-level teams to also to be curtailed.

Email Breaker Sports notes to Frank at [email protected].

Share this: