Sports Update: Will High School Sports Play This Season?

Laguna’s “Fall-Winter” high school teams continue to train for the planned season start in December but doubts remain that California will allow them to actually take the field.
The state has not issued guideline updates since Aug. 3 and three Southern Section CIF Counties remain in the most restrictive COVID-19 tier while Orange County continues to linger just below that line.
California is among six states and the District of Columbia that banned traditional Fall competition while 30 states had modified competition for the traditional fall season. 14 states made no changes to their high school sports season.
Any changes for Laguna’s sports season should be known soon but even if competition is allowed—parents and other spectators could still be banned from attending these events.
The 2020-21 sports season currently looks like this:
FALL–WINTER 2020-21 First scheduled event SSCIF Playoffs
Football Dec. 31 (Scrimmage) March
Boys & Girls Cross Country Jan. 2 March
Boys Volleyball Dec. 16 February
Girls Volleyball Dec. 19 February
Boys Water Polo Dec. 23 February
Girls Water Polo Dec. 28 March
SPRING 2021 First allowed Event SSCIF Playoffs
Baseball March 19 June
Boys Basketball March 12 May
Girls Basketball March 12 May
Boys Golf March 20 May
Girls Golf March 20 May
Boys Lacrosse March 12 May
Girls Lacrosse March 12 May
Boys Soccer Feb. 27 May
Girls Soccer Feb. 27 May
Softball March 19 June
Boys & Girls Swimming March 13 May
Boys & Girls Track & Field March 22 June
Boys Tennis March 1 May
Girls Tennis Feb. 22 May
Wrestling March
Reports from Laguna Fall teams reflect a good turnout of athletes that are anxious to return to the field for actual competition and to the classroom. Around Orange County, not all schools are enjoying a full turnout seen in Laguna and not all sports normally offered by the area schools will be fielded this season. Expect the number of lower-level teams to also to be curtailed.
