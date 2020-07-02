St. Mary’s Church women’s group awards grant to Sally’s Fund

Share this:

Each year the Episcopal Church Women [ECW] of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church considers the needs of many nonprofit charitable organizations to determine which might benefit from their support.

Their recipients this year include a church north of the arctic circle in Alaska to provide services for their youth program and a rural church in Muhangi, Uganda, to assist in the building of their church.

Closer to home, past recipients have included the Laguna Friendship Shelter and the Food Pantry. This year the ECW recognizes Sally’s Fund with a $500 grant.

Sally’s Fund typically focuses on providing transportation services to Laguna Beach’s most vulnerable seniors in Laguna Beach to keep them connected with the community. During the coronavirus pandemic, Sally’s Fund has stepped up and switched gears to provide a myriad of additional services to seniors including providing groceries, running errands, organizing outings.

In doing so it bridges the gap caused by the quarantine and fulfills its mission to enhance the quality and dignity of the lives of our seniors. For more information on Sally’s Fund, visit their website at sallysfund.org. For more information on ECW, contact St. Mary’s Episcopal Church by visiting stmaryslagunabeach.org, or ECW president Linda Bratcher at [email protected]

Share this: