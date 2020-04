Share this:

Mission: To be open to God’s love and guidance and embrace all in the name of Jesus Christ.

Please Join Us On-line for Holy Week & Easter Services

www.facebook.com/stmaryslagunabeach/

Maundy Thursday, April 9th 6:00pm

Good Friday, April 10th 12:00pm

Holy Saturday, April 11th 8:00am

Easter Sunday, April 12th 6:00am

All videos will remain online for later viewing

(949) 494-3542

428 Park Ave., Laguna Beach

stmaryslagunabeach.org