St. Mary's Episcopal Church Women Outreach Presents Benefit Show

LB Indy Staff
Guitarist Gary Shapiro will host a snap concert Nov. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 428 Park Ave.

Shapiro taught advanced math at Laguna Beach High School for 33 years. He raised money for Grad Night for 29 of those years by holding his sell out “No Suits Allowed” concerts. Shapiro continues to sing, play guitar and teach.

Tickets are $25 and reservations are required by pre-sale only. Admission is limited to 45 tickets to allow for physical distancing. If you are unable to attend but would still care to hear Gary and contribute to ECW’s Outreach efforts, a Zoom link will be provided for a suggested $25 donation.

Contact Linda Bratcher at [email protected] or 704-576-2261 or Joslyn Aitken at [email protected] 949-683-9770.

