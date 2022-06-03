St. Mary’s Episcopal Church women support Working Wardrobes

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Women (ECW) recently spearheaded a parish-wide clothing drive to benefit Working Wardrobes. The Irvine-based nonprofit empowers job seekers by providing counseling, skills, and clothing.

The ECW organized the drive, collected the clean clothing over several weeks, made sure it was on the required hangers, and delivered clothes filling two SUVs on May 18.

Learn more about St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at stmaryslb.org and Working Wardrobes at workingwardrobes.org.