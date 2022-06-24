St Mary’s Episcopal Church Women to host summer concert series

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Women (ECW) will present Kayla K and her Black Orchid Trio as a kickoff a summer concert series on Saturday.

Last year, the crowd delighted in Kayla’s amazing voice as well as the Trio’s jazz, rock, and covers of Richie Valens, Janis Joplin, and many others. The next concert will feature local musician Shauna McFadden and friends on St. Mary’s ocean view terrace from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 16.

Other upcoming concerts include musician and longtime Laguna Beach High School math teacher Gary “Shap” Shapiro on Aug. 20, Jason Feddy on Sept. 17, and Tommy Benson wrapping up the concert series on Oct. 8th. The ECW group, made up of volunteers, will donate all proceeds to local nonprofits such as the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Sally’s Fund, and Laguna Beach Seniors. For complete information and to buy tickets, go to ecwstmaryslb.org.