St. Mary’s Gives to Clinic, Teen Shelter
On June 11, Dr. Jorge Rubal, medical director of the Community Clinic, and Chelsea Burch, volunteer coordinator for Waymakers Teen Shelter, received donations from Fr. Lester Mackenzie, rector of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Park Avenue in Laguna Beach.
St. Mary’s parishioners have a history of involvement with these two local service organizations—from sitting on their boards and volunteering their time, to donating funds, school supplies, or packed lunches. St. Mary’s also has a long tradition of outreach to those in need locally, nationally and internationally, especially in response to natural or manmade disasters.
Fr. Mackenzie is also exploring further opportunities for young people to be involved in helping youth locally, church officials said in a statement.
HIP District to Celebrate Summer Solstice
All are invited to celebrate a summer solstice celebration in the HIP District, located along South Coast Highway and Glenneyre Street from Thalia Street to Bluebird Canyon Drive, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 21-23, with music, sales and restaurant specials.
“Laguna’s flower children were never to be outdone in celebrating the Summer Solstice, so following in that tradition, the HIP District is celebrating in style,” said Joe Hanauer, a HIP District property owner who is coordinating the event with Susan Elliott.
Forty-five HIP (Historic and Interesting Places) District merchants will offer sales, gifts and drawings, and participating restaurants will give discounts or special treats for the three-day event. On Friday, enjoy music at Huit, 1495 S. Coast Highway, from 4-7 p.m. with guitarist Tim Maiden. On Saturday, Jus’ Friends Jazz will play on the patio of The Old Pottery Place, 1200 S. Coast Highway, from 1-3 p.m. Also on Saturday, from 1-5 p.m., hear The Clovis Twin Engine at the Art Center at 1495 S. Coast Highway.
For more information, visit facebook.com/hipdistrict.
Unitarians Host Free Grief and Loss Presentation
All are invited to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach, 429 Cypress Drive, for a presentation, “Separating Grief and Loss Through Spiritual Workout,” by Steven Morrison, M.A. on Sunday, June 23, at 10:30 a.m.
Morrison, a former psychotherapist, has more than 100,000 hours of clinical and practical experience, including private and group sessions. He is the author of “An Extra Year: Grief and Loss in the New Age” and creator of Spiritual Workout. Morrison will share how, in the wake of his partner’s death from cancer at age 36, he was forced to contend with his own loss and grief according to the practice that he had created. For more information, call 310-714-2699.
‘Messy Church’ Makes Music on Sunday
Messy Church, the creative, interactive and intergenerational alternative to conventional worship services, will make a joyful noise on Sunday, June 23, from 4-6 p.m. at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church.
Barbara Crowley, leader of Messy Church at LBUMC, invites people of all ages to participate in the universal language of music. “Come and celebrate with rhythm, song and dance activities,” she said. Participants are also welcome to share musical and instrumental talents.
Messy Church is held once a month at LBUMC, with different kinds of creative activities for young and old. It offers spiritual community for those not comfortable at a typical church service. A meal is always served and an RSVP is appreciated, but not required. For more information or to RSVP, contact LBUMC at 949-499-3088, or lbumc.org. LBUMC is located at 21632 Wesley Drive.