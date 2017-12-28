Steven P. Duncan

April 4, 1954 – Dec. 15, 2017

Steven Paul Duncan passed away Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at the age of 63, surrounded by his entire family. He is survived by his wife Anne; his four children, Madison, Riley, Jamie, and Liam, his very soon to be son-in-law Graham Harris; and his mischievous cattle dog, Marley.

Born in London, England, and raised back and forth between Geneva, Kentucky and California, Steve first moved to Laguna Beach in 1962 with his mother, Betty, and his grandparents Emily and Will Cowie. The family later opened the Horseshoe Cafe in downtown Laguna Beach.

A graduate of Laguna Beach High School and University of California Irvine, he earned his juris doctor degree from the University of San Diego in 1986 and proceeded to run his own practice in Laguna Beach as a plaintiffs’ personal injury lawyer.

Duncan lived a life as full as his booming laugh. He was cultured, irreverent, and the sharpest of wits. He was an avid tennis player, surfer, and sailor in his younger years. Duncan loved the time he spent ranching and co-owning a dairy calf business. He also loved playing—or as he would say, “trying to play”—the guitar and listening to opera, show tunes, and the Appalachian music his Kentucky grandmother used to sing.

More than anything, he loved his family. Duncan refused to let the harshness of his earlier years take his goodness, and worked hard every day to change the trajectory of that life for his children. With a heart even bigger than his personality, Duncan welcomed any and all into the warm embrace of his family and modeled integrity through his words and actions. Of all of Duncan’s accomplishments and adventures, nothing brought him greater pride than his wife and children, whose compassion, humanity, and humor will carry his legacy.