Storm brings debris slide, power outages to Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach activated its Emergency Operations Center to help address storm-related impacts caused by a strong storm on Tuesday. The city’s 911 dispatch reports high call volume regarding downed trees and power lines.

Due to the High Surf Advisory, people should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Orange County Environmental Health staff advises swimmers that bacteria levels can rise significantly in ocean waters adjacent to storm drains and creeks during and after rainstorms.

A video posted on a local Facebook group showed a Locust Avenue resident attempting to use a plastic mat to prevent roaring storm runoff from entering his home.

Pre-filled sandbags are available to Laguna Beach residents and business owners at Parking Lot 10, 725 Laguna Canyon Road. These sandbags are not for contractors.