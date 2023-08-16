Strategic Styles Unveiled: Analyzing Diverse Approaches in Football

The world of college football (and the other sports that makeup Division 1) shook to its very core over the weekend, with the raid of the Pac-12 that began last summer when UCLA and USC announced their impending move to the Big Ten continued with Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah announcing moves to the Big 12 and Oregon and Washington joining the Big Ten.

Changing the Face of the Game

Every fan of college sports will end up feeling the impact of realignment, especially as it pertains to non-revenue sports forced to travel across the country at a moment’s notice despite being left out in the cold in terms of resources compared to the big earners like football and basketball. Here’s a look at what’s happened so far, and how it’s expected to affect your Iowa Hawkeyes football team.

The ongoing moves aren’t realignment so much as consolidation, with the Pac-12 on life support: just four of the 12 member teams will remain in the conference by the time the next academic year rolls around. It’s sort of hard to remember that there’s still another season to go before we reach the incoming brave new world in earnest, given the way that the discussions of the future of college sports dominate the media cycle.

This is college athletics’ best impersonation of a run on the banks during an economic crisis, as conferences scramble to pick up as many teams as possible before they get left on the outside looking in compared to impending super conferences. The SEC raided the Big 12 last offseason, with conference powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma announcing their intentions to join college football’s flagship consortium, and the Big 12 responded by picking up the aforementioned teams (as well as UCF and Cincinnati) in an attempt to stave off the inevitable spiral towards irrelevance currently destroying the Pac 12.

It’s organized chaos at best, and it’s going to be a free for all on the playing field as the new conference lineups start to play against one another, many for the first time in a long while (if ever) after decades in their current design.

Clashing Ways of Life

The ongoing mashup makes for interesting, conflicting styles of play. Each of the current Power 5 conferences possesses its own distinct offensive and defensive ideologies: the SEC prioritizes defense above all else, although their premier programs like Georgia and Alabama can do it all. The Pac-12 and Big 12 typically focus on freewheeling offensive attacks, wearing defenses thin with their explosive Air Raid offenses, while ACC programs find a sort of middle ground between the two extremes… albeit to much less success than the SEC teams do. Even as more and more college football teams adopt modern offensive philosophies centered on throwing the football early and often (a strategy that makes sense, given the discrepancy in talent between young receivers and young defenders in an offense-heavy world), the Big Ten continues to focus on a hard-nosed, “three yards and a cloud of dust” style of play that focuses on running the football and playing defense.

The Hawkeyes, in particular, are notorious for this brand of football, scoring 10 points or less on four different occasions in 2022 and 20 points or less in an additional three games, all despite going a respectable 8-5 on the season. Defense isn’t dead yet, and Iowa football wants to make sure you know it under head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Teams from the Pac-12, on the other hand, have often prioritized strategic play and agility in recent years, which complement Iowa's hard-hitting style in a fascinating manner.

How it Impacts the Hawkeyes

Iowa isn’t wasting any time getting its feet wet in the brand new Big 10, playing both USC and UCLA during the first year of realignment in 2024. While the exact dates won’t be released until closer to the actual games, we already know that they’ll travel to face the Trojans in Pasadena, while hosting the Bruins in Iowa City.

Right now the two programs from Southern California have some of the best-known offensive minds in the game at head coach: Lincoln Riley, a protege of the late Mike Leach (who pioneered the Air Raid offense) at USC, and Chip Kelly at UCLA.

Historically, the clash between defense and offense hasn’t fared well for the Hawkeyes, although the numbers are skewed by USC being one of the best teams in college football, historically.

The Hawkeyes hold a 3-7 record against the Trojans all time, although they’ve gone a respectable 1-1 since the year 2000.

They’ve fared even worse against the Bruins, going 2-7, although they haven’t played each other in nearly 40 years. That’s not to say hope is lost, though.

The Pac-12 is getting raided for a reason. They’ve been far and away the worst mainstream conference in football for the past decade, with teams like Oregon and USC getting ranked based on historical success rather than actual talent, always getting exposed as pretenders at season’s end.

Given the difference in how they view the game, one can be sure that Ferentz and company would love to knock offensive masterminds like Riley and Kelly down a few pegs with late-season upsets.

