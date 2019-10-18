Street Beat

Share this:

Saturday, Oct. 12

Traffic stop. 1:28 a.m. Irvine Cove Drive and North Coast Highway. A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Friday, Oct. 11

Traffic stop. 1:05 a.m. 20600 block of Laguna Canyon Road. A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a BAC of .08 or higher and held for $2,500 bail.

Pedestrian stop. 9:30 p.m. 30800 block of Coast Highway. Shane Michael Sutton, 40, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for arson and held for $100,000 bail.

Drunk driving. 10:37 p.m. 600 block of South Coast Highway. An 82-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a BAC of .08 or higher and held for $2,500 bail.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Petty theft. 2:11 p.m. 600 block of North Coast Highway. A 38-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting and held for $500 bail after reportedly taking four bottles of vodka, a six-pack of beer and a cooked chicken from Pavilions.

Traffic stop. 6:38 p.m. 400 block of Broadway Street. A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a BAC of .08 or higher and held for $10,000 bail.

Drunk driving. 8:58 p.m. 30800 block of Coast Highway. A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI ($10,000 bail) and misdemeanor hit and run ($500 bail).

Stranded motorist. 11:44 p.m. Oak Street and South Coast Highway. A 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a BAC of .08 or higher and held for $2,500 bail.