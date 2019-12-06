Street Beat

Share this:

Friday, Nov. 29

Traffic collision. 9:52 a.m. Emerald Bay and North Coast Highway. Police reported that a female pedestrian was standing on the southeast corner of Third Street before running from the east sidewalk to the west sidewalk within the marked crosswalk. As she was about half way through the marked crosswalk, a white Toyota Corolla collided with her. The woman’s head and elbow hit the windshield and her back landed on the hood. The Toyota continued forward for approximately 10 feet before the woman was thrown off the vehicle and onto the street. The driver of the Toyota exited the vehicle to render aid. The pedestrian was treated by Laguna Beach Fire and declined being transported to the hospital for further evaluation. She sustained a laceration on her back and visible scratches on her right elbow. The driver and pedestrian were both from Aliso Viejo.

Robbery. 11:32 a.m. 300 block of Mermaid Street. A woman reported that her iPhone was stolen after she was assaulted and robbed two nights prior. She told police that she was knocked out—struck with a fist—and was unable to move after the assault. A friend of the woman called her to wish her a happy Thanksgiving, and a male transient reportedly answered the phone.