Street Beat

Repeat Offender Faces Narcotic Charges

At 10:17 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, a Laguna Beach Police officer made a traffic stop at Vista Del Sol and Coast Highway and made contact with the driver, 44-year-old Jonathan Ditmer. Sgt. Jim Cota said the officer conducted a vehicle search, which resulted in the officer finding a large amount of drugs, including marijuana, MDMA, methamphetamine, psilocybin, PCP, edibles, concentrated cannabis, cocaine, and an unknown white powder. Ditmer reportedly had the drugs separated into multiple smaller bags.

Cota said police also found $6,620 in cash, a digital scale, cellphone, and a soda can with a false compartment concealing multiple baggies of drugs inside.

Ditmer was placed in custody for possession for sales of a controlled substance, in addition to several other narcotic charges.

Cota said Ditmer was arrested on Sept. 22, 2019 by LBPD for similar charges.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Traffic stop. 12:14 a.m. 2200 block of Laguna Canyon Road. A 39-year-old Aliso Viejo man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Traffic stop. 2:09 a.m. 500 block of South Coast Highway. A 21-year-old San Clemente man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Traffic stop. 2:36 a.m. A 30-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Disturbance. 12:49 a.m. Laguna Avenue and South Coast Highway. A 38-year-old man from Seattle,Washington was arrested on suspicion of DUI ($2,500 bail) and resisting arrest ($500 bail).