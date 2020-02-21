Street Beat

Share this:

By Daniel Langhorne | LB Indy

Saturday, Feb. 15

DUI. 1:39 a.m. 1000 block of Temple Terrace. A Jeep station wagon collided with a utility pole, knocking it out of the ground. A 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and held on a $2,500 bond.

Friday, Feb. 14

Domestic battery. 10:03 p.m. 2500 block of South Coast Highway. The reporting party was driving by and saw a woman jump into the road and then a man held her down. A 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and held on a $10,000 bond.

DUI. 11:36 p.m. 200 block of Bluebird Canyon Drive. An officer conducted a traffic stop and arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bond.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Indecent exposure. 2:54 a.m. 1200 block of Glenneyre Street. A naked man was reported for masturbating on a private patio. The resident said the man had done this before but left prior to officers’ arrival. A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was held on a $1,000 bond.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Drunk in public. 4:36 p.m. 300 block of Y Place. A woman reported a man trespassing on her patio and thought he was trying to enter her apartment. A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly resisting arrest and was held without bail for a felony probation violation.

Domestic violence. 9:43 p.m. 300 block of Cozumel. A downstairs neighbor reported domestic violence. A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and held on a $50,000 bond.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Grand theft. 3 p.m. 200 block of Ocean Avenue. The victim reported a theft of musical instruments estimated to cost $1,500.