Street Beat

Saturday, Aug. 25

Traffic stop. 2:32 a.m. Boat Canyon Drive and North Coast Highway. A 22-year-old Virginia resident was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Traffic stop. 2:36 a.m. Legion Street and Glenneyre Street. A 21-year-old Foothill Ranch woman was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Drunk driving. 7:14 a.m. 1700 block of Laguna Canyon Road. A 36-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Disturbance. 10:29 a.m. 200 block of Forest Avenue. A 34-year-old Laguna Beach homeless man was arrested for trespassing ($500 bail). The man was reportedly yelling and swinging a backpack in a gallery.

Traffic stop. 9:01 p.m. South Coast Highway and Ruby Street. A 23-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Automated license plate reader. 11:41 p.m. Shawn Lenn Miller, 24, of Covina, was arrested for vehicle theft and held for $20,000 bail.

Friday, Aug. 24

Pedestrian stop. 12:45 a.m. 200 block of Pearl Street. Saturnino Rabadan Perez, 42, of Santa Ana, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Traffic stop. 1:06 a.m. Glenneyre Street and Legion Street. Michael Wayne Axe, 46, of Irvine, was arrested for DUI and held for $15,000 bail due to two prior offenses.

Petty theft. 2:20 p.m. 200 block of Ocean Avenue. After reportedly stealing three pairs of Rayban sunglasses, Abby Marie Jaime, 23, of San Jacinto, was arrested for an outstanding warrant and held for $15,000 bail. Nolan Crawford, 26, of Lake Elsinore, was arrested for petty theft and held for $500 bail.

Vehicle violation. 8:21 p.m. 100 block of South Coast Highway. A 37-year-old Irvine woman was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Fraud report. 1:45 p.m. 300 block of Cliff Drive. Someone reported that their checks had been washed and the “pay to the order of” had been changed.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Pedestrian stop. 3:56 p.m. Laguna Avenue and South Coast Highway. Antonio Nelton, 45, of Los Angeles, was arrested for resisting an executive officer ($25,000 bail), a parole hold (no bail), and possession of tear gas ($20,000 bail).

Traffic stop. 11:35 p.m. 600 block of South Coast Highway. A 27-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail and for a parole hold (no bail).

Monday, Aug. 20

Pedestrian stop. 4:28 a.m. 20600 block of Laguna Canyon Road. Edward Patrick Schillizzi, 67, was cited for an outstanding warrant for assault ($20,000 bail) and was also cited for nudity in public.