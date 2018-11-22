Street Beat

Share this:

Sunday, Nov. 18

Traffic stop. 12:27 a.m. 200 block of Pear Street. A 49-year-old San Clemente man was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Traffic stop. 12:56 a.m. 2200 block of Laguna Canyon Road. A 27-year-old La Mirada man was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Traffic stop. 1:06 a.m. 100 block of Brooks Street. A 49-year-old San Clemente man was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Traffic stop. 1:39 a.m. 200 block of Ocean Avenue. A 22-year-old Illinois man was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Saturday, Nov. 17

Traffic stop. 3:06 a.m. 1400 block of North Coast Highway. A 20-year-old Corona Del Mar resident was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Trespassing. 6:06 a.m. 600 block of South Coast Highway. A 54-year-old San Juan Capistrano man was arrested for two outstanding Central Court warrants after reportedly trespassing on the property and was held without bail.

Traffic stop. 1:49 p.m. 9th Avenue and Coast Highway. A 42-year-old Huntington Beach man was arrested for an outstanding Harbor Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and held for $2,500 bail.

Drunk driving. 9:59 p.m. South Coast Highway and Sunset Terrace. A 24-year-old Aliso Viejo woman was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Friday, Nov. 16

Traffic stop. 3:14 p.m. Vista Del Sol and Coast Highway. A 27-year-old Dana Point woman was arrested for an outstanding Harbor Court warrant and held for $1,500 bail.

Pedestrian stop. 3:54 p.m. 30800 block Coast Highway. Shane Michael Sutton, 40, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for felony robbery and held for $100,000 bail.

Traffic stop. 7:13 p.m. 800 block of Laguna Canyon Road. A 39-year-old Irvine man was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.