Street Beat

Share this:

Sunday, Dec. 23

Traffic stop. 1:51 a.m. 200 block of Legion Street. A 42-year-old Orange man was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Saturday, Dec. 22

Traffic stop. 12:30 a.m. 100 block of N. Coast Highway. A 21-year-old Newport Coast resident was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Pedestrian stop. 11:47 a.m. Third Avenue and Coast Highway. A 31-year-old Tennessee resident was arrested for stealing a bicycle and held for $500 bail.

Friday, Dec. 21

Patrol check. 8:39 a.m. Park Avenue and Temple Hills Drive. After reportedly throwing up on a bench, a 24-year-old Sun Valley woman was arrested for parole violation and an outstanding warrant and held without bail.

Busy. 10:35 a.m. 100 block of S. Coast Highway. A Laguna Beach man was arrested for an outstanding Harbor Court warrant and held for $1,500 bail.

Drunk driving. 10:17 p.m. Crescent Bay Drive and N. Coast Highway. After reportedly backing into another car, a 39-year-old Santa Ana woman was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Thursday, Dec. 20

Traffic stop. 11:47 p.m. Third Avenue and Coast Highway. A 40-year-old Pismo Beach resident was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Traffic stop. 11:49 p.m. 300 block of Ocean Avenue. Trevor Harrison Martin, 27, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for larceny and held for $20,000 bail.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Suspicious circumstances. 12:06 p.m. 23500 block of Moulton Parkway. A man was reportedly seen in the area “possibly dumping 12 baby rattlesnakes near the creek.”