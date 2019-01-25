Street Beat

Share this:

Sunday, Jan. 20

Traffic stop. 12:36 a.m. Bluebird Canyon Drive and South Coast Highway. A 22-year-old Laguna Niguel resident was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Traffic stop. 3:05 a.m. Diamond Street and South Coast Highway. A 49-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Friday, Jan. 19

Traffic stop. 12:05 a.m. Elizabeth Garcia Antunez, 23, of Santa Ana, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a license suspended for DUI, and held for $15,000 bail.

Traffic stop. 12:36 a.m. Anthony Booth Armer, 30, of Laguna Niguel, was arrested for DUI and held for $10,000 bail due to one prior offense.

Drunk driving. 12:03 p.m. A 62-year-old man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license after reportedly driving “all over the place” and “almost hitting curbs and other vehicles.”

Medical. 12:39 p.m. 200 block of Ocean Avenue. A man was reportedly attacked and was found bleeding from his finger and face on the steps of the historical society building. The man could not remember where the attack occurred and was transported to Mission Hospital.

Traffic collision. 12:47 p.m. A 47-year-old Perris man was arrested for an outstanding warrant after getting in a two-vehicle collision.

Drunk driving. 9:49 p.m. 500 block of Glenneyre Street. A 38-year-old Costa Mesa man was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail. Someone reportedly saw the man and his passenger stumble into cars before getting into their vehicle.