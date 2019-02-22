Street Beat

Share this:

Saturday, Feb. 16

Suspicious circumstances. 12:57 p.m. 2600 block of Park Avenue. A couple reported that on Wednesday, suspects tried to break into their home. The man told authorities that his wife tried to sell some jewelry, but the sale didn’t go through, and they suspected it was the same people from that interaction. The man also believed he and his wife were being stalked by the suspects.

Burglary. 5:11 p.m. 600 block of Thalia Street. A home was reported as burglarized. It was unknown when the break-in occurred.

Property. 5:43 p.m. 1600 block of Thurston Drive. A resident reported finding a grenade with the release lever missing on a fire block in the wall. Officers assessed the grenade and called in a bomb squad. The squad removed the device.

Friday, Feb. 15

Traffic stop. 1:48 a.m. Sleepy Hollow Lane and South Coast Highway. A 26-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail, with an additional charge of driving with a BAC of .08 or higher.

LBMC violation. 9:13 a.m. 500 block of South Coast Highway. Laguna Beach transient Kyle Winton was arrested for an outstanding Harbor Court warrant.

Thursday, Feb. 14

Burglary. 6:22 p.m. 400 block of Oak Street. A woman reported that she believed her home was broken into while she was out. When she returned home and entered her bedroom, the window was on the floor and a handprint was on it.

Traffic stop. 9:58 p.m. Montage Resort Drive and Coast Highway. A 20-year-old West Covina woman was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail. Additional charges included unlawful use of a fake ID and driving with a BAC of .08 or higher.

Traffic stop. 11:12 p.m. Vista Del Sol and Coast Highway. A 31-year-old Vista man was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Laguna Beach Launches Text-to-911

Laguna Beach recently joined all other Orange County public safety agencies in launching text-to-911. The initiative is designed specifically for those who are hearing impaired, speech disabled, or in a dangerous situation where calling 911 is not possible.

To use the service, individuals should enter “911” in the destination field of their mobile device, followed by their location and brief description of their emergency. It is important to note that while dispatchers will receive a geolocation from the caller’s cell phone in longitude and latitude, they will not have an exact address.

“The exact location is crucial to getting help to you, the GPS location accuracy varies by carrier and should not be relied upon,” Police Chief Laura Farinella said. “Also, messages should be sent in plain language, please do not use acronyms, short code messages, or emojis.”

Videos or photos cannot be included in 911 texts, and 911 cannot be included in a group text. The service is only available in English at this time.

Authorities noted that calling 911 is always best, as the interaction between the caller and a trained dispatcher is more easily coordinated through voice dialogue.

“Remember, call 911 if you can, text 911 if you can’t,” Farinella said.

For further information, contact Support Services Supervisor Kristen Berry at 949-497-0399 or [email protected]