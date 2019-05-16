Street Beat

Share this:

Sunday, May 12

Traffic stop. 2:03 a.m. Ocean Avenue and Beach Street. After allegedly running the stop sign at Ocean and Beach and running a red light at Broadway to evade police officers, a 19-year-old Glendora man was arrested for reckless evading of a police officer ($500 bail) and reckless driving ($500 bail). An 18-year-old El Monte woman was also cited for misdemeanor possession of alcohol in a vehicle by a person under 21.

Saturday, May 11

Traffic stop. 12:37 a.m. 2200 block of Laguna Canyon Road. A 33-year-old Lake Forest man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Traffic stop. 2:47 a.m. 2200 block of Laguna Canyon Road. A 41-year-old Ladera Ranch woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a BAC of 0.08 or higher and held for $2,500 bail.

Miscellaneous report. 8:17 p.m. Oak Street and South Coast Highway. A trolley reportedly hit a parked truck with a camper. A trolley supervisor was on scene and said there was no damage to the other vehicle involved. No traffic collision report was requested.

Traffic stop. 11:01 p.m. 300 block of Broadway Street. A 25-year-old Irvine man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a BAC of 0.08 or higher and held for $2,500 bail.

Traffic stop. 11:20 p.m. 600 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane. A 54-year-old Dove Canyon woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Friday, May 10

Drunk driving. 10:43 p.m. 500 block of South Coast Highway. A 25-year-old Orange woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and held for $2,500 bail. The woman reportedly hit a parked vehicle while the driver was inside.

Traffic stop. 11:58 p.m. 300 block of Cliff Drive. A 27-year-old Los Angeles man was cited for knowingly allowing an unlicensed driver to drive, and a 29-year-old Apple Valley man was cited for driving with a suspended license.