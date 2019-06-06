Street Beat

Share this:

By Allison Jarrell | LB Indy

Sunday, June 2

Traffic stop. 12:50 a.m. 20600 block of Laguna Canyon Road. A 39-year-old Santa Ana man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Traffic stop. 12:55 a.m. 600 block of South Coast Highway. A 28-year-old Hollywood man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a BAC of 0.08 or higher and held for $2,500 bail.

Traffic stop. 1:42 a.m. 200 block of Cleo Street. After reportedly refusing to exit her vehicle, police broke through a side window and detained a 44-year-old Laguna Niguel woman for resisting arrest ($500 bail), possession of drug paraphernalia ($500 bail), possession of methamphetamine ($500 bail), and possession of a controlled substance ($500 bail).

Traffic stop. 2:57 a.m. Wendt Terrace and Thalia Street. A 28-year-old Burbank resident was arrested on suspicion of DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Traffic stop. 3:14 a.m. 400 block of Broadway Street. A 28-year-old Garden Grove man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a BAC of 0.08 or higher and held for $2,500 bail.

Saturday, June 1

Traffic stop. 10:25 p.m. 20600 block of Laguna Canyon Road. A 32-year-old West Hills resident was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a BAC of 0.08 or higher and held for $2,500 bail.

Disturbance. 10:28 p.m. 400 block of South Coast Highway. Two male transients were reportedly fighting in an alley. Both men were cited for misdemeanor assault and battery.

Friday, May 31

Disturbance. 11:45 a.m. 1400 block of South Coast Highway. After reportedly “yelling and screaming” outside on his deck, a 38-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and held for $500 bail.