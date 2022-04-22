Street Beat: April 13 to April 19, 2022

Wednesday, April 13

DUI. A 35-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Michael Ray Allgood, 59, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrants. He was held on a $30,000 bail.

Thursday, April 14

Grand theft. Jonathan Philip Howard, 28, of Midway City was arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft and violating conditions of release from prison. Howard was held without bail.

DUI. A 40-year-old Aliso Viejo man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Resisting arrest. Patrick Michael Ohara, 48, of Laguna Hills was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license, felony resisting an executive officer, and misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officer. He was held on a $25,500 bail.

Public intoxication. Shaylee Anne Koontz, 32, of Pleasant Hill was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. She was held on a $500 bail.

Drug possession. Adrian Rodriguez Cobarruvias, 41, of Santa Ana was arrested on possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia possession, driving without a license, and a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $1,500 bail.

Friday, April 15

DUI. A 24-year-old Cherry Valley woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Public intoxication. Alexis Emmanuel Lopez Miranda, 25, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. She was held on a $500 bail.

Drug sales. Roberto Martinez, 24, of Santa Ana was arrested on felony transportation of narcotics, felony purchase for sale of narcotics, driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a license, selling cannabis without a required license, and possession of cannabis for sale. He was held on a $4,000 bail.

Saturday, April 16

DUI. A 23-year-old Aliso Viejo man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Alcohol consumption. Timothy Joseph Davis, 61, of Laguna Beach was cited on suspicion of public alcohol consumption.

Petty theft. Kjell Cody Thoresen, 34, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting. Thoresen was held on a $500 bail.

Sunday, April 17

DUI. A 35-year-old Dana Point man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

DUI. A 37-year-old Dana Point man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Public intoxication. Clifford John Turner, 60, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Battery. Jonathan Michael Smith, 36, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery and felony parole violation. He was held without bail.

Monday, April 18

Loaded firearm. Alexis R. Carvallo, 47, of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place or vehicle. Carvallo’s bail amount wasn’t immediately available.

Tuesday, April 19

Suspended license. Patrick Raymond Kuhn, 20, of Upland was arrested on suspicion of driving with a license suspended for drunk driving.

Patrol violation. Joseph Stringer Erickson, 40, was arrested on suspicion of felony parole violation. He was held without bail.

Trespassing. Ezra Noe Ortiz, 19, of Orange was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. He was held on a $500 bail.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest. A public records request was filed Monday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.