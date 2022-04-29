Street Beat: April 21 to April 26, 2022

Thursday, April 21

Assault on officer. Michael Gregory Lusk, 29, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault on an officer, misdemeanor trespassing, and misdemeanor obstruction an officer. He was held without bail.

Friday, April 22

Drug possession. Jason Ghassan Alijarrah, 34, of Fullerton was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Drunk driving. A 45-year-old Temecula woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Saturday, April 23

Drunk driving. A 32-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Public intoxication. Timothy Joseph Davis, 61, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Sex offender. Jonathan Christian Hattaway, 44, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender. He was held on a $500 bail.

Battery on officer. Margaret Lofgren Boll, 36, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, battery of an officer, and felony bringing a controlled substance into a jail. She was held on a $4,000 bail.

Public intoxication Gina Michelle Gamble, 52, of Laguna Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. She was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. A 28-year-old Aliso Viejo man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held without bail.

Grand theft. 600 block of S. Coast Hwy. 10:31 a.m. An officer took a report of grand theft. Other details weren’t immediately available.

Sunday, April 24

DUI. A 48-year-old Irvine man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving he was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 23-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving he was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. Marcos Juan Reyes, 30, of Capistrano Beach was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving with a prior DUI charge. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

DUI. A 32-year-old Riverside man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving he was held on a $5,000 bail.

Monday, April 25

DUI. Jon Jarek Vandyke, 33, of Irvine was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving with a prior DUI charge. He was held on a $15,000 bail.

Domestic violence. 1500 block of S. Coast Hwy. 10:35 p.m. Billy Charles Cox, 52, of Oceanside was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence with serious injury. He was held on a $50,000 bail.

Drug use. Jonathan Nathaniel Morgan, 41, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was held on a $500 bail.

Petty theft. 300 block of High Drive. 1:10 p.m. Officers took a report of petty theft. Other details weren’t immediately available.

Tuesday, April 26

Bench warrant. Jason Douglas Creager, 47, of Laguna Beach was arrested on an open misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $15,000 bail.

Unlawful firearm possession. Frank Angels Rodriguez, 27, of Moreno Valley was found in felony unlawful possession of a firearm due to a prior conviction, felony prohibited possession of ammunition, misdemeanor shoplifting, drug paraphernalia possession, and an open bench warrant. He was held on a $66,500 bail.

Domestic Battery. Anthony Alexander Zamora, 30, of Henderson, Nev., was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on a spouse or domestic partner. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Vandalism. Camel Point Drive. 6:28 a.m. An officer took a report for vandalism. Other details weren’t immediately available.