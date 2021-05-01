Street Beat: April 22 to April 24, 2021

Thursday, April 22

Traffic stop. 700 block of S. Coast Hwy. 9:48 a.m. A blue GMC Yukon was towed and put into a 30-day hold. Andres Moscaida, Jr., 31, was cited for driving on a suspended license.

Occupied vehicle. 600 block of N. Coast Hwy. 9:53 a.m. Three occupants of a vehicle were detained in the Pavilion’s parking lot. Officers found fentanyl inside the vehicle. Maxwell Bradley Newton; David Marshall, 46; and Tabitha Danielle Bireley, 29, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, methamphetamine possession, and drug paraphernalia possession. Bireley was also arrested on suspicion of false identification and held on a $20,000 bail. Newton was held on an outstanding warrant for burglary tool possession.

Dead body. 100 block of Mountain Drive. 10:45 p.m., Laguna Beach Police and Fire personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive man who appeared to have washed ashore. On arrival, emergency personnel immediately started chest compressions to revive the man. He was transported to Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, where he was pronounced dead. The man was identified as Long Tran, 35, of Garden Grove. An initial review by Laguna Beach detectives and the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner found that accidental drowning was likely the cause of death.

Petty theft. 200 block of Forest Ave. 1:38 p.m. The previous night, a woman came into the business and took an item off the rack and tried to return it. The employee completed the transaction and gave the subject a store credit gift card.

Friday, April 23

Warrant arrest. 12:49 p.m. Steven Trujillo, 60, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for trespassing. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Saturday, April 24

DUI. 200 block of Ocean Ave. 2:47 a.m. A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. 600 block of Laguna Canyon Road. The driver of a Mazda CX5 was reported for swerving into oncoming traffic. A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.