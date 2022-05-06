Street Beat: April 27 to May 1, 2022

Wednesday, April 27

Public intoxication. Broadway Street. 2:39 a.m. An intoxicated woman was found on the ground next to a vehicle. Georgianna Jenna Farrell, 26, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and public intoxication. She was held on a $1,000 bail.

Stalking. 2200 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 7:13 p.m. A male student was advised not to return to the Laguna College of Art + Design but came back to follow and harass a female student. After security confronted the male student he drove away from the scene. Officers contacted the student at the North Cobblestones. When he failed to comply with officers’ orders an officer deployed a taser. Krystofer Noel Belknap, 36, of Goodyear, Ariz., was arrested on suspicion of felony stalking, felony obstruction of an executive officer, reckless driving, hit and run with property damage, trespassing, resisting arrest, and making a threatening phone call. He was held on a $42,500 bail.

Animal cruelty. Marilyn Drive, 8:13 p.m. The reporting party said their dog was drowned in the bathtub by their girlfriend’s son. They attempted to evict him from the property. Jason Douglas Creager, 47, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty. Creager is in custody at the Orange County Jail on a $30,000 bail, according to jail records. He is scheduled to appear in Central Jail Court on Friday.

Thursday, April 28

Domestic violence. Cozumel. 9:12 a.m. The reporting party said he was hit by his spouse and she tore his shirt. Elizabeth Alice Pruitt, 32, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence with minor injury. She was held on a $50,000 bail.

DUI. 1200 S. Coast Hwy. 9:56 p.m. An officer contacted the driver of a white Honda Civic reported after he was reported for running a red light. A 29-year-old Costa Mesa man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Friday, April 29

DUI. Broadway Street. 12:59 a.m. An officer stopped a Black Mazda SUV. James Gavira, 32, of Aliso Viejo was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI arrest. He was held on a $5,500 bail.

DUI. Coast Highway and Moss Street. 1:22 a.m. Eric Allen Malin, 56, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, methamphetamine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with license suspended for a previous DUI arrest. He was held on a $6,000 bail.

Saturday, April 30

Trespassing. Laguna Avenue. 12:39 a.m. Officers contacted a pedestrian. Edward Patrick Schillizzi, 66, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing. He was held on a $500 bail.

Sunday, May 1

DUI. Beach Street and Ocean Avenue. 12:36 a.m. An officer stopped the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz. A 44-year-old Irvine man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Trespassing. Laguna Canyon Road. 8:27 p.m. The reporting party said a man returned to the property after being aggressive earlier. Michael Allen Garcia, 43, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. He was held on a $500 bail.

Bench warrant. 9:39 p.m. Officers stopped a bicyclist on Coast Highway. Jay Scott Jensen, 58, of Laguna Beach was arrested on a felony bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Public intoxication. El Paseo. 10:24 p.m. The reporting party said a man was passed out behind a toy store. Edward Patrick Schillizzi, 66, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.