Street Beat: April 6 to April 11, 2022

Wednesday, April 6

Bench warrant. Main Beach. 9:30 a.m. A foot patrol officer contacted a man at Cobblestones. Paul Michael Thornton, 57, of Lake Forest was arrested on a Central Orange County misdemeanor bench warrant for driving without a valid license. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Thursday, April 7

Burglary tool possession. Thalia Street and Coast Highway. 8:37 a.m. Hailee Renae Chastain, 22, of Huntington Beach was arrested on suspicion of drug paraphernalia possession, obtaining credit by using another person’s ID, burglary tool possession, and misdemeanor narcotics possession. She was held on a $2,000 bail.

Parole violation. 100 block of Thalia Street. 10:28 a.m. Steven Joseph Wheeler, 37, of Huntington Beach was arrested on suspicion of parole violation and misdemeanor narcotics possession. He was held without bail.

DUI. Reef Point Drive and North Coast Hwy. 10:23 a.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop and found fresh scuff marks on the vehicle leading him to suspect it had been involved in a traffic collision. A 52-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Public intoxication. Beach Street and Forest Avenue. 3:07 p.m. Mark Anthony Wright, 32, of Orange was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held without bail.

Friday, April 8

Vandalism. South Coast Hwy. 12:27 a.m. A reporting party heard breaking glass and saw a man pick something up from the street in front of a business. Responding officers found a broken window. Jonathan Michael Smith, 36, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and parole violation. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

DUI. Glenneyre and Legion streets. 1:41 a.m. A 30-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

DUI with prior. 1500 S. Coast Hwy. 2:39 a.m. Luka Vaillantrcarvalho Salomao, 30, of Marina del Rey was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and driving on a license suspended for a prior DUI. He was held on a $20,500 bail.

Saturday, April 9

Bench warrant. Cliff Drive and Myrtle Street. 12:22 a.m. Officers contacted the person in an occupied vehicle. Citrus Lee Barber, 35, of Rialto was arrested on suspicion of a felony Riverside County warrant for bringing drugs into a jail or prison. He was held on a $125,000 bail.

DUI. Cleo Street. 1:10 a.m. An officer stopped a black Ford Mustang. A 30-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Drunk driving. Glenneyre and Oak streets. 1:44 a.m. A traffic collision occurred involving a black Mercedes-Benz and silver Ford Explorer. Leonel Martinez, 28, of Aliso Viejo was arrested on suspicion of making a false identification to police officers, drunk driving with two priors, parole violation, and resisting arrest. He was held without bail. Another involved driver, a 25-year-old Lake Forest man, was also arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. Ocean Avenue and Coast Highway. 11:17 p.m. The reporting party saw an intoxicated man walking to a Honda Insight EX and stopped him from getting in. The man walked away but returned. He backed into a city parking sign while trying to drive away. A 43-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and obstructing officers. He was held on a $3,000 bail.

Sunday, April 10

DUI. Agate Street and South Coast Highway. 2:21 a.m. Following a traffic stop of a white Toyota Prius, a 57-year-old Aliso Viejo man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

DUI. Laguna Canyon Road. 3:48 a.m. Following a traffic stop of a white Ford Fiesta, a 49-year-old Santa Ana woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $20,000 bail.

Public intoxication. 7:28 a.m. A foot patrol officer contacted a homeless man. Timothy Joseph Davis, 61, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. 2:09 p.m. A valet reported a customer was clearly under the influence. A 38-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

Resisting arrest. Thalia Street and Coast Highway. 8:02 p.m. A homeless man was at a hotel’s front desk and refused to leave. Christopher Wayne Nez, 31, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony resisting an executive officer, misdemeanor refusal to provide blood or saliva, and misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officer. He was held on a $25,000 bail.

DUI. Ocean Avenue. 11:17 p.m. The reporting party said the driver of a gray Audi Q7 appeared intoxicated before going inside Hennessey’s Tavern. A 31-year-old Huntington Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and an open bench warrant. She was held on a $4,000 bail.

Sunday, April 11

Elder abuse. 11:32 p.m. 31500 block of Valido Rd. Officers responded to a report of a family disturbance. Mary Katherine Neiswender, 37, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony causing harm to an elder or dependent adult and misdemeanor battery. She was held on a $50,500 bail.